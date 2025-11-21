Saka, the junior brother of late Kofi B, visited his grave and sang “Bantama Kofi Boakye ” , touching fans with a heartfelt display of grief and love

Saka’s tribute highlighted the strong bond between the brothers, showing how deeply Kofi B’s passing affected his family

Kofi B’s music continues to resonate with Ghanaians, and his family’s gestures of remembrance keep his legacy alive

Agogo, Ashanti Region, Saka, the younger brother of the late highlife star Kofi B, visited Kofi B's gravesite to serenade his brother with one of his biggest hits, “Bantama Kofi Boakye."

Emotions flow as Kofi B’s brother visits his grave to sing in tribute. Image credit: SMART GHANA TV, Akwasi Bugati

Source: TikTok

The act has captured the hearts of many Ghanaians, demonstrating Kofi B's legacy as well as the bond within the family.

Kofi B, whose real name is Kofi Boakye Yiadom, was a prominent Ghanaian highlife and hiplife performer, noted for his voice and lyrics.

He passed away on February 2, 2020, after collapsing just before a performance in Cape Coast, reportedly from complications of high blood pressure.

As a musician, Kofi B produced numerous hits such as “Mmobrowa,” “Koforidua Flowers,” and “Bantama Kofi Boakye,” which became his trademark song.

While creating music, he drew influences from Ghanaian highlife legends like Amakye Dede, Kojo Antwi, and Ofori Amponsah.

Saka’s tribute kept Kofi B’s legacy alive

During the visit, Saka performed Kofi B's hit, “Bantama Kofi Boakye.”

This tribute highlights the deep influence Kofi B has made both on his family and the Ghanaian music scene as a whole.

Despite his passing more than five years ago, Kofi B's music still echoes with fans, and the family's means of memorialising opens Kofi B's legacy to new audiences.

Saka's tribute through song, and by attending to his brother's gravesite exemplifies the strength of familial ties and the powerful and long-lasting nature of music.

Fans considered Saka's effort a beautiful way of displaying love and respect while inspiring a revival in Kofi B's contributions to Ghanaian highlife.

Watch the video of Kofi B's brother below:

While Ghanaians continue to revisit Kofi B's life and work, instances like this are strong reminders of the power of familial ties to artists.

Source: YEN.com.gh