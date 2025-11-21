Parkoso Youth Storm Court, Call for Abusuapanyin’s Removal from Daddy Lumba Burial Plans
- A fresh dispute over Daddy Lumba's burial emerged after a court appearance on November 21, 2025
- His first wife, Akosua Serwaa, dragged mistress Odo Broni to court, seeking sole recognition as widow
- Parkoso youth demanded that the family bury the Highlife legend in his hometown and remove Abusuapanyin from all preparations
A new development has surfaced following the ongoing controversy surrounding the death of Ghanaian Highlife singer Charles Kwadwo Fosu, well known as Daddy Lumba.
Abusuapanyin faces accusation of money laundering
The late singer's family appeared before the Kumasi High Court on Friday, November 21, 2025, after his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a lawsuit.
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Akosua filed a legal suit against the musician's longtime partner, Odo Broni, asking the court to declare her (Akosua) the sole widow entitled to oversee the musician's burial arrangements, among other demands.
The courtroom drama intensified tensions surrounding the legend's passing and, for the public eye, displayed further allegations involving Lumba's extended family.
Kofi Owusu, the Abusuapanyin of the late singer's family, was accused of withdrawing GH₵30,000 from funeral contributions to pay hotel expenses during a stay in Accra.
Parkoso Youth calls for Abusuapanyin’s removal
During the court proceedings, members of the Parkoso community, where Daddy Lumba hailed from, staged a protest demanding that Abusuapanyin Owusu step down from all burial planning.
The aggrieved youth insisted that the late musician be buried in his hometown, Parkoso, and not elsewhere.
A community member identified as Yaw Obese said the Abusuapanyin was damaging the image of the late music legend and his hometown.
In his words:
"We are the people of Parkoso. Our presence today is not to cause trouble or fight, but to demand that the family head, Kofi Owusu, be removed from our Daddy Lumba's burial preparations. We also demand that he should be buried at Parkoso because that is his birthplace."
Ernestina Fosuh reportedly drags Abusuapanin to Kumasi Central Police over alleged missing funeral funds
He added that the family head had claimed there was no land in Parkoso to bury the singer, which the community viewed as unacceptable.
"Abusuapanuin is tainting the community's image for saying that there is no land here for his resting place. It is a lie. Because of this, we should not involve him in the funeral ceremony."
Daddy Lumba, whose contribution to Ghanaian music spanned decades, passed away under yet-to-be-disclosed circumstances, leaving behind a complex legacy and now, a contentious battle over his final resting place.
Watch the video of the Parkoso youth at the court premises below:
Ernestina Fosuh drags Abusuapanin to police
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Daddy Lumba's sister, Ernestina Fosuh, reportedly dragged Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to the Kumasi Central Police Station.
According to reports, Ernestina Fosuh took the latest step after another alleged withdrawal was made from the late musician's funeral account.
Ernestina Fosuh, accompanied by hiplife legend turned Evangelist, Papa Shee, and other family members, reported the alleged disappearance of funds from the funeral account to the authorities on November 19, 2025.
Ghanaians shared mixed reactions, with many praising Ernestina Fosuh for taking a firm stand against the alleged misuse of the funeral funds.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025. He has over six years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@yen.com.gh