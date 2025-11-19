Kofi Nti has detailed the working relationship between Roman Fada and Daddy Lumba before the latter's death

In an interview, the veteran singer dismissed claims of Roman Fada being his late mentor's manager while he was alive

Kofi Nti's remarks on Roman Fada's relationship with Daddy Lumba have triggered mixed reactions on social media

Veteran Ghanaian musician Theophilus Kofi Nti, popularly known by his stage name Kofi Nti, has dismissed Roman Fada's claims of managing the late Daddy Lumba, stating that the music icon had no official manager before his death.

Roman Fada has been at the centre of the ongoing dispute between members of Daddy Lumba's family, including his two widows, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, after his demise at 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

The leader of the Ghana Freedom Party's working relationship with the late music icon has also come under serious scrutiny in recent weeks after his passing.

On Thursday, November 6, 2025, Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, and his elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, issued a press statement to warn Roman Fada for sharing unauthorised information about the late highlife singer's funeral.

They warned him to desist from spreading false information and sending out funeral invitations that do not come from the family.

In the statement, they accused Roman Fada of parading himself in public as the late Daddy Lumba's manager, a role they claimed he was officially relieved of by the singer before his death.

Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosu's press statement also indicated that the manager was not a family member and did not have any moral, legal, or traditional authority to speak or act on their behalf.

In a subsequent interview with media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, Roman Fada denied the allegations and maintained that he had been Daddy Lumba's manager before the artiste's death.

Kofi details Roman's relationship with Daddy Lumba

In an interview with radio presenter Nana Romeo on Okay FM on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, Kofi Nti stated that Daddy Lumba did not have a manager for many years.

The Rakia hitmaker noted that Roman Fada could never manage his late mentor due to his huge star power. He mentioned an individual who had managed the late music icon during the beginning of his career.

He said:

"Nobody managed Daddy Lumba. Apart from Mr Brenya, whom I heard about at the beginning of my career, I never saw any other person managing Daddy Lumba. Daddy Lumba was too big to be managed by Roman Fada, which he knows."

Kofi Nti noted that people referred to Roman Fada as Daddy Lumba's manager due to his relationship with the late singer and the events that have transpired after his death.

The veteran highlife musician stated that he travelled with his late mentor to the UK for musical events twice and that he was accompanied by his second wife, Odo Broni, and bandsmen on both occasions.

Kofi Nti stated that he never spoke with Daddy Lumba to inquire about his relationship with his second wife.

He stated that his late mentor and event organisers personally contacted him to perform at the highlife musician's musical concerts before his death.

The Instagram video of Kofi Nti detailing Roman Fada's relationship with Daddy Lumba is below:

Kofi Nti's remarks on Daddy Lumba stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Romeo4419 commented:

"Why do we do this to ourselves? We are always bringing our own down. Smh."

Nanaamaelikplim wrote:

"Men hating on their fellow men. It is always weird to me, especially when it has to do with growth 😢."

Sharon_lucious said:

"What nonsense? Even Michael Jackson, 2pac all had managers, na DL."

