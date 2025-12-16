Daddy Lumba’s burial on December 13, 2025, coincided with a lotto draw that featured numbers linked to his birth year

The winning numbers caught attention after 19 and 64 appeared in the same draw, which many have described as mysterious

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, known as 'Tupac', reacted humorously to the lotto numbers and explained why they showed up

Daddy Lumba’s burial on December 13, 2025, at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium, has taken an unexpected social turn after a mysterious lotto win on the same day triggered widespread excitement among Ghanaians.

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu reacts hilariously to the highlife legend's birth year appearing in lotto numbers on his burial day.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, who is popularly referred to as 'Tupac' on social media, has made some very interesting comments about this situation.

In his humorous and emotional remarks following Daddy Lumba's burial, contrasting with the lotto win, he has caught the attention of many people.

Abuasuapanin reacts to 'Daddy Lumba lotto numbers'

In the opinion of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, he expressed that the average Ghanaian is now experiencing 'the luck of Daddy Lumba', which he claimed could help the average Ghanaian in their music careers or in business.

Tupac was quoted to have stated, 'Kwadwo Fosu carries luck', because anyone who played the lottery with the numbers 19 and 64 on the day of Daddy Lumba's funeral would have cashed in.

He then talked about how much he wished he had placed a ticket or a winning number, and that he wished he had done so, instead of just thinking about it.

"I don't play Lotto; perhaps I should have taken a loan and won by betting more," he said jokingly.

Abusuapanin asks for share of 'Lumba lottery'

'Tupac' also hilariously called upon the Lotto winners to come to him to split their winnings.

"You all won Lotto; come so I can take half of it."

Depending on the person, some believe that the sum of money won is coincidentally related to Daddy Lumba, while others believe the winnings exemplify the closeness that the late musician had with his supporters.

The late legendary artist is not only recognised for creating great music throughout his career but, more importantly, has been able to connect with and emotionally bond with Ghanaians of all generations.

Even though he has passed away, Daddy Lumba is still a major topic of conversation, has created intrigue in his wake, and continues to inspire the memories of the legacy he has left.

For his fans, the winning lotto numbers drawn on the day of Daddy Lumba’s burial will be seen as more than just a coincidence, but rather a sign that a true legend always has something to give back to his people, who will remember him fondly.

