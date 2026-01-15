Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Serwaa Amihere Struggles to Assist Her Niece With Her Homework During TikTok Live Session
Serwaa Amihere Struggles to Assist Her Niece With Her Homework During TikTok Live Session

by  Kofi Owusu reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • Celebrated broadcaster Serwaa Amihere engaged in a TikTok live session with her followers on Wednesday, January 14, 2026
  • In a video, the GHOne TV presenter, who was recently called to the Bar had a lighthearted interaction with her niece
  • Serwaa Amihere's live session has triggered hilarious reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality and lawyer Serwaa Amihere has courted attention after a video of her recent interaction with her sister Mami Gyamfua Yeboah's daughter surfaced on social media.

Serwaa Amihere, Serwaa Amihere and niece, Serwaa Amihere sister, Serwaa Amihere TikTok Live, Maths homework, Serwaa Amihere school
Serwaa Amihere struggles to assist her niece with her homework during a TikTok live broadcast on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Photo source: Serwaa Amihere, @villasofficial/TikTok
Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, January 14, 2026, Serwaa held her first-ever TikTok live session to connect with her numerous followers on the platform.

The GHOne TV presenter looked gorgeous with makeup and wore a white outfit inside her plush residence in Accra. It appeared that she was with her sister, Mami Gyamfua.

Serwaa Amihere struggles with niece's homework

During the TikTok live session, Serwaa Amihere expressed her interest in assisting her little niece with the mathematics homework she was given at her school earlier in the day.

The renowned broadcast journalist urged the little girl to fetch her assignment, to which she obliged without hesitation.

To protect the child's identity from social media, she ordered her to remain behind the scenes and not appear in her TikTok Live broadcast.

After glancing through the homework, Serwaa asked her niece if she could do the assignment herself without her assistance. She later excused her to proceed with her homework.

Before her niece left her presence, the media personality burst into laughter as she stated that she did not have the same academic curriculum as the little girl during her old school days.

Serwaa Amihere, Serwaa Amihere lawyer, Serwaa Amihere called to the bar, GHOne TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere graduates, Accra High Court
Serwaa Amihere makes a public appearance at the Accra High Court with her colleagues on Monday, January 12, 2026. Photo source: Serwaa Amihere, @exclusive360avenue
Source: Facebook

Serwaa urged the little girl to work on her assignment before presenting it to her tutor the next day in school.

She said:

"Short division without remainders? Nana, but you can do it right? Then go and do it. You are the ones who have been taught this in school. They didn't teach us this when we were in school. Go and do it and let us see. Let us show it to your teacher."

The GHOne TV personality proceeded with her TikTok live, where she expressed excitement over the huge number of people who had joined the interactive session.

Serwaa later appealed to her followers to pray for her as she prepared to end the TikTok live session and have dinner with her family.

The TikTok video of Serwaa Amihere struggling to assist her niece with her homework is below:

Serwaa Amihere's interaction with niece stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Faanesbae commented:

"I tell my baby the same thing when she comes home with math homework: 'Honey, sir explained it to you, right? Erh, go and do it, okay? Na mummy is now all about +,-,×, and ÷ of money."

Lyonce wrote:

"This was so funny yesterday 😂😂😂, especially when the gifts started coming 🤣🤣🤣."

Klassyqin said:

"My daughter will tell you that it hasn’t been taught. Hmm."

Lartey_1 commented:

"Law over Maths."

Serwaa Amihere visits High court with colleagues

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere visited the Accra High Court with her colleagues on Monday, January 12, 2026.

In a video, the GHOne TV presenter turned lawyer stole the spotlight as she and her peers arrived at the court premises.

Footage of Serwaa Amihere's appearance at the Accra High Court with her colleagues triggered positive reactions on social media.

