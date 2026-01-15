The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations' Golden Boot race has captured the attention of AFCON fans as Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz dominates

Morocco and Senegal will contest the 2025 final on January 18, with the clash expected to be highly competitive

Mohammed Salah and Victor Osimhen could still add to their goal tally during the third-place play-off

Brahim Diaz continues to lead the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) top scorers chart, as the semifinals delivered drama and tension, with Senegal and Morocco booking their places in the final.

In the first semifinal on Wednesday, January 14, Senegal edged Egypt 1–0 in Tangier thanks to a late strike from Sadio Mané in the 78th minute.

Mané’s effort from the edge of the area, slightly deflected, left goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy with no chance, ultimately deciding the match.

According to beIN SPORTS, Senegal dominated possession for large periods and created the clearer chances, though Egypt, led by Mohamed Salah, struggled to test their opponents.

Despite a late push, Egypt could not find a way back, ending their tournament run and setting up a third-place playoff with Nigeria.

The second semifinal, hosted at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat later on Wednesday, saw Morocco and Nigeria play out a tense 0–0 draw after 120 minutes. Both sides had chances but could not break the deadlock.

The match was ultimately decided in a penalty shootout, where Morocco triumphed 4–2. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerged as the hero, saving two Nigerian penalties, while Youssef En-Nesyri converted the decisive spot-kick.

Nigeria saw attempts from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi denied, leaving the Super Eagles to contest the third-place playoff with Egypt.

The results set up a compelling AFCON final, on Sunday, January 18, between hosts Morocco and Senegal, while Egypt and Nigeria will battle for third place.

2025 AFCON top scorers

According to Wikipedia, a total of 120 goals have been scored across 50 matches at the 2025 AFCON as of January 15, 2026.

5 goals

Brahim Diaz (Morocco)

4 goals

Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria).

3 goals

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco), Lassine Sinayoko (Mali), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria).

2 goals

Sadio Mane (Senegal), Ibrahim Maza (Algeria), Christian Kofane (Cameroon), Gaël Kakuta (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Omar Marmoush (Egypt), Bazoumana Touré (Ivory Coast), Geny Catamo (Mozambique), Akor Adams (Nigeria), Raphael Onyedika (Nigeria), Pape Gueye (Senegal), Nicolas Jackson (Senegal), Cherif Ndiaye (Senegal), Oswin Appollis (South Africa), Lyle Foster (South Africa), and Elias Achouri (Tunisia).

Opta supercomputer's AFCON predictions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer updated its projections regarding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations favourite teams.

According to the Opta Supercomputer's analysis, the Atlas Lions of Morocco remain the leading national team to win the trophy, holding a 22.52% chance of lifting the title. However, the Senegalese side has clearly shown that they are not to be underestimated, as they head into Sunday's final in top form.

