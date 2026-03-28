Ghanaian trapper Baba Tundey released his debut EP, Lessons Written In Melodies , a seven-track project inspired by life, struggle, trust, and growth.

The project came after the rising artist gained attention with viral songs like Anastasia , Last Born , and Crossroad across social media.

Baba Tundey said each song carried a message from his real-life experiences, with Lambo Key and Trust Nobody standing out as his personal favourites.

Ghanaian trapper Baba Tundey has officially released his debut EP, “Lessons Written In Melodies,” a seven-track project that blends rap and hip-hop with deeply personal storytelling. The EP, available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms, comes after a series of viral hits, including “Anastasia,” “Last Born,” and “Crossroad,” which captured the attention of music fans across social media and solidified his reputation as one of Ghana’s most promising rap talents.

The EP features seven tracks: “Dear God,” “No Stress,” “Street Is My Father,” “Silent Battles,” “Trust Nobody,” “Lambo Key,” and “Chairman.” All songs were written by David Tofik, Baba Tundey’s real name, and produced by ATOWN TSB, whose production gives the EP a cohesive and energetic sound. Ricky Nana Agyeman, executive producer and A&R from RuffTown Records, oversaw the project, ensuring each track delivers impact while maintaining Baba Tundey’s authentic voice.

“Lessons Written In Melodies” draws inspiration from Baba Tundey’s real-life experiences. He explains: “I’ve learned a lot about life, love, and myself, and I realised sometimes words are not enough… so I let the melodies speak. Every track carries a message, something I’ve learned that someone out there can relate to.” Each song explores themes of resilience, street life, trust, and personal growth, offering listeners an immersive journey into his world.

Among the standout tracks, Baba Tundey highlights “Lambo Key” and “Trust Nobody” as personal favourites, inviting fans to connect deeply with the messages behind the music. Tracks such as “Silent Battles” and “Street Is My Father” demonstrate his ability to combine streetwise narratives with introspective reflections, balancing grit and vulnerability.

With the release of “Lessons Written In Melodies,” Baba Tundey cements his position as a major force in Ghana’s rap and hip-hop scene. This debut EP showcases his evolution as an artist, building on the viral success of previous singles while establishing a strong, cohesive project that fans can return to again and again. Each melody carries a lesson, and each lesson reflects the growth of an artist who continues to make his mark on Ghanaian music.

AratheJay, King Paluta and other stars who made it in 2024. Photo source: AratheJay, babatundey

Source: UGC

AratheJay, Baba Tundey and other breakout, 2024

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that in 2024, Ghana enjoyed a fresh new set of faces in the music scene who dominated the charts and owned 2024.

AratheJay, Baba Tundey King Paluta, Beeztrap KOTM, and Team Eternity rose to stardom and became household names in the music scene.

Songs like Makoma and Jesus Christ2 made waves around the country and were some of the most-streamed songs on Apple Music and other platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh