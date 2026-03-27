Founder of Hebron prayer camp, Elder Frank Donkor, has announced the burial date of his two sons who died in the recent Tema aircraft crash

In a video, the man of God claimed arrangements had been made for the family and loved ones to pay their last respects to the deceased

The emotional video has sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared heartfelt messages to console the Elder

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Elder Frank Donkor of Hebron prayer camp has finally spoken about the burial rite of his late sons, as he has announced the date and funeral arrangements.

The founder of Hebron prayer camp, Elder Frank Donkor, announces the burial date for his two sons. Image credit: Hebron Prayer Camp, @fredrickmensah195

Source: Facebook

The man had lost his sons, Captain Frank Amoanyi Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkor, in an aircraft crash at Tema.

In a video shared on social media, Elder Frank Donkor, who was addressing his congregants, disclosed that preparations have been underway for the burial observation to take place on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

A flyer believed to be from the Donkor family has confirmed the date. It also dictated that the event would take place at the forecourt of the State House, Accra.

“With deep sorrow, yet in faith and gratitude to God, the Wettey and Donkor families announce the burial rites of Captain Frank Amoanyi Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkor taking place on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the forecourt of the State House, Accra,” the flyer read.

The TikTok post of the funeral arrangement is below:

Reactions to Elder Donkor's sons' burial date

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the burial announcement.

Dillish wrote:

“May their souls rest in peace, and condolences to the family.”

Isaac Otchere wrote:

“Daddy put religion aside and grieve your kids properly. Stop putting up this show of bravery and calmness. Everything shows you are going through serious pain.”

Mary wrote:

“Hmm, I can't stand on my feet, Daddy. May the Good Lord console you and the entire family.”

John Bosco wrote:

“Even though his faith in God should be strengthened, he should not have that expression of laughter in his face.”

Araba wrote:

“His demeanour is another form of grief. "Inhibited grief" outwardly, one may presume he's okay, but inwardly, hmmm. May God console him and the rest of his family. It's not easy to lose a common pet, not to mention two sons.”

Pentecost leaders console Elder Frank Donkor’s family

Days after the tragic incident, the leadership of the Church of the Pentecost, Ghana, have paid a courtesy visit to Elder Frank Donkor and his family.

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, church chairman Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye and his fellow pastors were spotted entering the house of their fellow man of God.

In another clip, the clergyman shared a word of encouragement to the Donkors and also prayed for the brokenhearted family to find peace as well as God's protection.

The act of kindness from the Pentecost church leaders has won the hearts of observers who flooded the comments section to express their admiration.

The TikTok video of the Pentecost leaders is below:

The popular gospel musician Diana Asamoah breaks her silence on the death of Elder Frank Donkor's sons. Image credit: Diana Asamoah, Hebron Prayer Camp

Source: Facebook

Diana Asamoah on Elder Donkor's sons' death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, broke her silence on the death of Elder Frank Donkor.

The singer sent her condolences to the family and blasted those who claimed the man of God should have seen the tragedy coming. According to Diana Asamoah, God knows best.

Source: YEN.com.gh