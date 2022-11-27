Ghanaian Musician Wendy Shay Shares Photo Of Younger Looking Mother Slaying In Beautiful Outfit
- Uber Driver hitmaker Wendy Shay has posted a beautiful photo of her mother on her Facebook page
- Obaapa Kaakyire Addo who turned a year older on November 26, 2022, was pictured in a stylish outfit
- In one of her previous interviews, the singer revealed that her mother always cries on her birthday because it was the same day her father passed away
Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has left social media users stunned after sharing a photo of her mother slaying in designer clothes to celebrate her birthday.
Obaapa Kaakyire Addo was pictured in a black long-sleeve shirt that showed off her smooth skin. She wore a pink floral lace skirt to match her looks.
The ageless celebrity mother wore a black straight hairstyle stylishly tied to match her looks. Obaapa Kaakyire wore subtle makeup and red lipstick for the photoshoot. She completed her look with a sunglasses and black purse as she stepped out.
Many social media users have commented on Wendy Shay's post with lovely birthday messages
Asonaba Kwadwo Nomafo
Happy birthday Sweet Mama Shayyy thank God you are growing Younger
Hajj Nme King
Happy birthday, but I’m even confused
Ohemaa Zahra Kwansah
Happy birthday our dear mom may God bless you with more beauty
Antoan Yeboah
Happy birthday dear . If she's your mom then she's really beautiful and u are also very young cos ei
Believe Sitsofe Tsikudo
Happy birthday mummy
King Exodus GH
Happy wonderful birthday to your lovely Mama long life to her
Mikiss Brown
Am also celebrating my birthday today. Happy birthday to you mum
Wendy Shay and her mother look regal in stunning kente
Obaapa Kaakyire Addo the supportive and adorable mother of Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay was also present when her daughter was enstooled as the queen mother of Gomoa Afransi.
The mother-daughter duo wore elegant kente ensembles styled with quality traditional beads for the memorable event.
Wendy Shay drops childhood photo with her mom; looks completely unrecognizable
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the famed Ghanaian Afropop and Afrobeats artist Wendy Shay has uploaded a picture of her and her mother from when she was younger.
Although she doesn't look much like herself now, Wendy Share then looked exactly like her mother. The image of Wendy Shay has received a lot of online feedback.
Source: YEN.com.gh