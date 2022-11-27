Uber Driver hitmaker Wendy Shay has posted a beautiful photo of her mother on her Facebook page

Obaapa Kaakyire Addo who turned a year older on November 26, 2022, was pictured in a stylish outfit

In one of her previous interviews, the singer revealed that her mother always cries on her birthday because it was the same day her father passed away

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has left social media users stunned after sharing a photo of her mother slaying in designer clothes to celebrate her birthday.

Obaapa Kaakyire Addo was pictured in a black long-sleeve shirt that showed off her smooth skin. She wore a pink floral lace skirt to match her looks.

The ageless celebrity mother wore a black straight hairstyle stylishly tied to match her looks. Obaapa Kaakyire wore subtle makeup and red lipstick for the photoshoot. She completed her look with a sunglasses and black purse as she stepped out.

Many social media users have commented on Wendy Shay's post with lovely birthday messages

Asonaba Kwadwo Nomafo

Happy birthday Sweet Mama Shayyy thank God you are growing Younger

Hajj Nme King

Happy birthday, but I’m even confused

Ohemaa Zahra Kwansah

Happy birthday our dear mom may God bless you with more beauty

Antoan Yeboah

Happy birthday dear . If she's your mom then she's really beautiful and u are also very young cos ei

Believe Sitsofe Tsikudo

Happy birthday mummy

King Exodus GH

Happy wonderful birthday to your lovely Mama long life to her

Mikiss Brown

Am also celebrating my birthday today. Happy birthday to you mum

