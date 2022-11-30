Ghanaian TikTok sensation Hajia Bintu is looking elegant in an all-black outfit for her birthday photoshoot

The socialite famous for flaunting her curves in skimpy dresses has won our attention with her looks again

Naomi Asiamah popularly called Hajia Bintu has a fleet of expensive cars as seen on her social media pages

Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu has caused a stir with her magnificent birthday photos. The socialite left social media stunned with her all-black see-through outfit.

The black corseted jumpsuit has an extremely long neckline showing off her belly piercing and flawless skin.

Hajia Bintu real name Naomi Asiamah wore heavy makeup that made her glow during the night photo shoot.

Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu slays in beautiful dresses. source: @bintu_hajia

She wore an expensive frontal hairstyle while giving us different poses beside the expensive white Jeep Wrangler car. The TikTok star styles her looks with red mules that matched her pink long nails.

Cross Okonkwo Big Brother Naija season six finalist and other celebrities have commented on Hajia Bintu's birthday photos.

crossda_boss

❤️ more life love

Hajia Bintu's Before And After Makeup Look Gets Many Appreciating her Beauty

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hajia Bintu, a well-known TikTok celebrity from Ghana, who recently stunned viewers with a video of herself without makeup.

It displayed the famous online sensation's transition from looking unattractive to beaming naturally with her face fully made up.

Many people have flocked to the comments section to praise the lovely and curvy Hajia Bintu by praising her flawless metamorphosis.

