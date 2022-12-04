Popular TikTok star and socialite, Hajia Bintu, turned a year older on November 30, 2022, and she threw a plush birthday party to celebrate her special day

She rocked a sparkling outfit which she paired with high heels, and her makeup was perfectly done as well as her hair

YEN.com.gh has compiled more videos from the lovely birthday celebration of Hajia Bintu

Ghanaian internet sensation, Hajia Bintu, celebrated her birthday on November 30, 2022, and she threw a lavish party on Saturday, December 3, 2022, to celebrate it with her close friends.

Dressed in a sparkling outfit, she looked gorgeous in a mini corset dress. The dress showed some cleavage as the corset section accentuated her phenomenal curves.

Hajia Bintu at her birthday party. Photo Source: @bintu_hajia @sproutaffair

The dress has glass-like material cut out and designed to give it a flashy look. She flaunted her glowing melanin skin in the dress.

She rocked a ponytail that was long enough to reach her waist. Her makeup was nicely done, as it highlighted her facial features.

In the series of videos sighted on the Instagram page of the event planner, Sprout Affair, Hajia Bintu was captured dining with her some young men from the renowned catering service, Menscook.

She was also captured giving a toast around the table with her friends, who were guests at the party.

The decor was beautifully done. From the lights to the balloons to the flowers, one could tell Hajia Bintu has an eye for nice things.

Below are more videos of the birthday party of Hajia Bintu:

