Actress Zynnell Zuh celebrated her birthday on Sunday, July 18, 2021

Zynnell released five stunning photos in celebration of her new age

Zynnell's photos have got Afia Schwar, Hajia4Real, Berla Mundi and other stars reacting

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Zynnell Lydia Zuh turned a year older on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

To celebrate her birthday, Zynnell decided to bless her fans with some stunning photos showing her high sense of fashion.

The photos have Zynnell rocking two different outfits, one in green colour and the others in white colour.

Sharing the first photo the actress wrote:

@+1 Whooooooooop! Happy birthday to me! .@

The second in the series of birthday photos had a similar caption as the first.

Captioning the third photo, Zynnell was in the mood of feeling her and praising her beauty.

"Another birthday and I’m still gorgeous as ever! #thankful," she said.

For the fourth photo, Zynnell indicated that she has grown bolder now.

"A year older, a year bolder! ," she said.

In the fifth photo, Zynnell wore a flashy green dress and captioned:

"On this day was a hottie born! #birthdaygirl."

Celebs react

Zynnell Zuh's photos have impressed many on social media including celebrities like Juliet Ibrahim, Gloria Sarfo, Berla Mundi, Hajia4Reall, among others.

Below are some of the celebrity reactions as compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Juliet Ibrahim (julietibrahim) said:

"Happy birthday hun ❤️."

Gloria Sarfo (gloriaosarfo) said:

"Chaaiii ZyEllegantus Happy blessed birthday to you darling, stay blessed and highly favoured ❤."

Berla Mundi (berlamundi) said:

"Happy birthday beautiful ❤️."

Hajia4Real (hajia4reall) said:

"Happy birthday hottie."

Afia Schwar (queenafiaschwarzenegger) said:

"Happy birthday Queen ❤️."

Nigerian actress Stella Damasus (stelladamasus) said:

"Darling stunning sis. Happy birthday love. God bless you now and always."

