Victoria Lebene: Heavily Pregnant Wife Of Ghanaian Blogger Nkonkonsa Shows Off Her Smooth Face
- Ghanaian actress and beauty entrepreneur Victoria Lebene has a splendid collection of maternity styles
- The style influencer and wife of Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa is expecting her second child according to top blogger Ameyaw Debrah
- The eloquent and talented screen diva is one of the female stars who supports business owners by advertising on her social media pages
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian entrepreneur and actress Victoria Lebene is allegedly expecting her second baby with her husband Eugene Osafo-Nkansah.
The mother-of-one who owns a skincare shop in Greater Accra Region shared a video of herself on social media looking gorgeous as ever.
She wore a white maternity dress, and a ponytail hairstyle styled with beautiful pearly earrings for the video.
Victoria Lebene confidently showed off her glowing and blemish-free skin unlike what some expectant mothers experience during their pregnancy journey.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Ghanaian top blogger Ameyaw Debrah and other social media users have commented on Victoria Lebene's post
ameyaw112
Number two
gertrude.lumor
It's the pregnant nose for me
daakyehemaanana1
Kaiii pregnancy has humble u ooo wow
yhurapril_yhurapril
You look gorgeous ❤️.
i_am_boatimaa
The Distin you catch face. English only I can read and understand. Go girl.
leannabeckford
Natural beauty! Proud of you ❤️❤️
obaaa_ohemaa
Pregnant face
justme_joy22
I smell pregnancy
pursuegreatness2022
Awww Vic not apeme, ewor obolo kake milowo nuedee
bismarkowusu1983
Good evening how are you doing my love I love you ❤️❤️❤️
Victoria Lebene looks classy in a white ensemble
Kirby's mother looked casual and classy in a white bralette styled with a white shirt and white shorts.
She wore a blonde hairstyle, trendy sunglass, and gold jewelry for the dance video.
Victoria Lebene: 5 Times Blogger Nkonkonsa's wife Made Headlines With Expensive & Fashionable Wardrobe
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene who became well-known when she was dating veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo.
In a celebrity-studded ceremony, the stunning beauty Victoria wedded Ghanaian blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah; the two became parents to a stunning girl.
Since she first came to prominence, Victoria has consistently provided her fans with sophisticated looks, earning her a position as a style influencer.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh