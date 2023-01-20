Ghanaian actress and beauty entrepreneur Victoria Lebene has a splendid collection of maternity styles

The style influencer and wife of Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa is expecting her second child according to top blogger Ameyaw Debrah

The eloquent and talented screen diva is one of the female stars who supports business owners by advertising on her social media pages

Ghanaian entrepreneur and actress Victoria Lebene is allegedly expecting her second baby with her husband Eugene Osafo-Nkansah.

The mother-of-one who owns a skincare shop in Greater Accra Region shared a video of herself on social media looking gorgeous as ever.

Ghanaian couple Victoria Lebene and Eugene Osafo-Nkansah. source: @victorialebene

Source: UGC

She wore a white maternity dress, and a ponytail hairstyle styled with beautiful pearly earrings for the video.

Victoria Lebene confidently showed off her glowing and blemish-free skin unlike what some expectant mothers experience during their pregnancy journey.

Ghanaian top blogger Ameyaw Debrah and other social media users have commented on Victoria Lebene's post

ameyaw112

Number two

gertrude.lumor

It's the pregnant nose for me

daakyehemaanana1

Kaiii pregnancy has humble u ooo wow

yhurapril_yhurapril

You look gorgeous ❤️.

i_am_boatimaa

The Distin you catch face. English only I can read and understand. Go girl.

leannabeckford

Natural beauty! Proud of you ❤️❤️

obaaa_ohemaa

Pregnant face

justme_joy22

I smell pregnancy

pursuegreatness2022

Awww Vic not apeme, ewor obolo kake milowo nuedee

bismarkowusu1983

Good evening how are you doing my love I love you ❤️❤️❤️

Victoria Lebene looks classy in a white ensemble

Kirby's mother looked casual and classy in a white bralette styled with a white shirt and white shorts.

She wore a blonde hairstyle, trendy sunglass, and gold jewelry for the dance video.

Victoria Lebene: 5 Times Blogger Nkonkonsa's wife Made Headlines With Expensive & Fashionable Wardrobe

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene who became well-known when she was dating veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo.

In a celebrity-studded ceremony, the stunning beauty Victoria wedded Ghanaian blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah; the two became parents to a stunning girl.

Since she first came to prominence, Victoria has consistently provided her fans with sophisticated looks, earning her a position as a style influencer.

Source: YEN.com.gh