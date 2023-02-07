Wedding Dresses: Smart Ghanaian Bride Blends African Print With White Lace To Creatively Design Her White Gown
- A beautiful Ghanaian couple has made history as the first couple in February 2023 to walk down the aisle rocking African print outfits
- The handsome groom and his lovely bride confidently looked stunning together in their custom-made wedding looks
- The bridesmaids and groomsmen donned their African print dresses and shirts respectively for the simple wedding
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
A gorgeous Ghanaian couple our hearts with their unique wedding ensembles. The couple looked regal in their African print wedding outfits for their white wedding.
The couple's jaw-dropping wedding outfits
The bride looked elegant in a white lace gown designed with floral lace that extends to the waist to cover the African print fabric. The fashion designer used quality white fabric for the ball gown which was later completed with African print fabric.
The good-looking groom wore a bespoke African print jacket over his white shirt that was paired with perfect-fit brown well-pressed trousers.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
The bridesmaids' stunning African print dresses
The beautiful bridesmaids looked gorgeous in their white dresses beautifully designed with African print.
The energetic groomsmen wore African-print shirts
The happy groomsmen were spotted in tailor-made African print shirts paired with white trousers and black shoes. They were seen dancing with the handsome groom in a trending video.
Some social media users have commented the trending wedding videos
wolfeclova
Glamorous ❤️ I love Ghana, the people and the fashion ♥️
oph_li_
Lord give me this chance
theresah.aba.562
Not bad ❤️❤️
sylvishbabe
It’s beautiful
ruby.hedge.1
Very nicely designed. Love it
gamaliel__zoe
Simple and beautiful
Qüîñ Marrisca
Wow this simple and beautiful no unnecessary expenses I love this
Jadeite_imperial
Wow, so unique & cost reduction
comfortbeautystudio
Woow ❤️beautiful ❤️
Esther Gyaise
this beautiful omg I love African wear to the moon n back
miriamtorres2685
Absolutely gorgeous I Love it
katemills01
Awesome African print at its bestcongratulations
Ghanaian Bride Looks Totally Unrecognisable As She Rocks Contact Lenses And Heavy Makeup
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Jewel appearing like a real-life Barbie as she made her way down the aisle.
Ghanaian couple Bryan and Jewel, who live in Kumasi, put a lot of money into their lavish wedding last weekend.
As seen on social media, the young couple alternated between several different looks for the traditional white wedding.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh