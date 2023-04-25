Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was among the best-dressed celebrities who slayed in beautiful outfits during the 2023 Eid festivities

The award-winning movie star looked splendid in an orange dress and matching orange Nike sneakers

Jackie Appiah impressed her ten million followers with an expensive coloured hairstyle that complimented her look

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah celebrated the Eid festivities with an effortlessly chic look. The style icon dressed casually in a simple maxi dress styled with Nike sneakers.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah with her luxury bag. Source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah wore a shoulder-level centre-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup for the photoshoot. She accessorised her look with a gold necklace and bracelets.

Jackie Appiah slays in a stylish blazer

The fashionista Jackie Appiah looked classy in an all-black outfit and red blazer. She rocked a black Chanel sunglass while flaunting her Christian Dior bag and expensive gold jewellery.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian comedian Clemento Suarez and other celebrities have commented on Jackie Appiah's look

Some social media users have praised the A-lister for inspiring them with her motivational quotes and classy looks.

clementosuarez said:

Allow me to take my risk on my knees... Baby Jack, will you marry me??

crystal_vee_kravins said:

Queen Jay, well said.

simply_chynyere said:

Sitting pretty ❤️

cleza_la_model said:

My fav actress @jackieappiah ❤❤✌ You have a fan from Namibia

augustgr8 said:

Then I want to take the risk so I can see you wear @royaltybynanasei some day

melagold12 said:

My queen ❤️

carlonthebosslady said:

Beautiful mama❤️❤️

cutiepiesebie said:

Lady in orange ❤️

cultureu237 said:

Hey Jackie, we love you

sellygalley said:

This your caption de33; I need to sip that cocktail to be able to process it.

akwesi_ricky said:

SMILES SO ACCURATE LIKE A TAPE MEASURE

kwah.william said:

You are so beautiful and sweet. Love, how you doing today ❤

Jackie Appiah Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours As She Rocks Figure-Hugging Dress Styled With Rene Caovilla Shoes

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah who showed off her curvy body in a skintight outfit.

With over 9 million Instagram followers, the top female star accessorised her ensemble with a fancy handbag and pair of shoes.

Ghanaian celebrities, including Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, his son, and others, were sighted on the red carpet.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh