The parents of the late award-winning female musician Ebony Reigns celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on June 4, 2023

The happy couple wore two elegant ensembles for the private family dinner

Many social media users have commented on the beautiful anniversary videos trending on social media

The lovely parents, Starboy Kwarteng and Beatrice Oppong Marthin, of the late award-winning Ghanaian musician Ebony Reigns celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in grand style.

Ghanaian couple Starboy Kwarteny and Beatrice Oppong Marthin look stunning together. Video credit: @zionfelix

Source: Instagram

The adorable couple looked flamboyant in beautiful outfits for the lavish anniversary dinner over the weekend.

Ebony's parents slay in elegant outfits

Ebony's father, popularly called Starboy Kwarteng, wore a classy chequered suit, and his wife, Beatrice Oppong Marthin, looked gorgeous in a black glittering long-sleeve dress as they hit the dance floor.

Ebony's mother dazzles in a white gown

The happy couple wore two stunning outfits for the anniversary party. The young-looking mother of the late musician looked splendid in a white floor-length gown and charming hairstyle. Ebony's sister wore a short sequin dress and high heels for the private family dinner.

Watch the video below:

Some online users have congratulated the beautiful couple on their wedding anniversary

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below:

Denora stated:

Thought they were no longer together, or their daughter’s death brought them back together?

sweetie_girlish_5656 commented:

Sometimes circumstances amend all the problems

maaafia29 said:

This is beautiful paa…❤️

Meameaok noted:

This would be good news if they were able to reconcile ❤️❤️❤️

Big quammy remarked:

We thank God for their lives. Everything we heard was a rumour. This is all we wanted to see ❤️

Im_soloku wrote:

Congratulations ❤️ebony will be happy wherever she is

Rhoda.Essien.5 posted:

This beautiful, many more happy years, the woman is gorgeous ❤️❤️

Felicia. Donkor.777 added:

So the death of their daughter has brought them together again as husband and wife

