Social media commentator Twene Jonas is one of the outspoken Ghanaians with a unique fashion sense

The good-looking gentleman loves to show off his fleet of cars on social media, sharing the price of the cars in detail

The exceptional former actor Twene Jonas is alleged to be a delivery man in the United States of America

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas, who lives in the United States of America, is a fashionable and wealthy male star who rose to fame after sharing controversial videos online.

Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas flaunts his expensive cars. Photo credit: @twenejonas

Source: Instagram

Twene Jonas, who claims he makes over GH¢56m monthly, has great taste in expensive cars, as seen on his Instagram page.

In this article, YEN.com.gh shares five photos of fashion enthusiast Twene Jonas in elegant outfits while posing with his expensive cars.

Twene Jonas rocks a blue hoodie

Delivery man Twene Jonas looked elegant in a blue hoodie while posing with his BMW car worth between $121,700 to $303,900, according to Carsguide.com.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Twene Jonas flaunts his Bentley online

The hardworking Ghanaian man living abroad, Twene Jonas, turned heads in a grey hoodie after parking his $2 million Bentley. He shared the post on Instagram with the caption:

I'm chilling in my $2M dollars luxury Bentley Mulliner Bacalar. Life is good in Heaven on Earth Glass Nkoaa We run the city

Twene Jonas looks fabulous in a black outfit

The social media commentator impressed fashionistas with his outfit choice in a picture of his expensive customised car, which he captioned:

Before I became a self made millionaire I've failed over and over and over again in my life and that is why I succeed. I began my 2023 chilling in my pure luxury $8M Lamborghini Veneno Roadster. Life is good in Heaven on Earth Glass Nkoaa

Twene Jonas looks fabulous in an all-black outfit and sneakers

The outspoken social media commentator Twene Jonas rocked a long-sleeve sweatshirt with "Money King" written on it. He styled his look with black ripped trousers and sneakers. He captioned the photo:

Never give up Weekend vibe I'm chilling in my $28 Million, Rolls-Royce Boat Tail.

Twene Jonas dons a yellow hoodie and jeans

The fashionable social media celebrity Twene Jonas wore a hoodie and denim jeans styled with white sneakers.

Twene Jonas Claims It Is Possible To Make GH¢9k In A Day From Delivery Services

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Twene Jonas, who said that in the US, a delivery person can earn up to GH9k ($800) per day.

This follows a viral video where Jonas was seen working as a food delivery guy.

After the video went viral, many people made fun of Jonas on social media since he boasts a lot there and claims to be a billionaire.

Twene Jonas Responds To Critics Over Delivery Video, Claims He Makes GH¢56m Monthly

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas has reemerged in a video to address his detractors on him being a food delivery guy.

Several netizens chastised the ardent critic of the Ghanaian government for lying about his riches after a video of him delivering food surfaced online.

The former star said he earns a staggering GH¢56 million monthly and lives in luxury in America.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh