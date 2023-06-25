Deloris Frimpong Manso: Ghanaian Media Personality Slays In A White Off-Shoulder Dress For Her 41st Birthday
- Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso is a year older today, June 25, 2023
- The style influencer looked stunning in a white dress and beautiful makeup to celebrate her birthday
- Some social media users have commented on Deloris Frimpong Manso's elegant birthday photo
Celebrate Ghanaian celebrities and their love for luxurious cars! Click to check out Wheels on Yen by Yen.com.gh!
Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly called Delay, has shared a stunning photo to celebrate her 41st birthday.
The award-winning television presenter wore a white corseted dress to mark her birthday. She slayed in a voluminous frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup while smiling beautifully for the photoshoot.
TV3 presenter Ms Nancy has commented on Delay's birthday photo
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
msnancy_sc stated:
Live long in good health, woman ⚕️
miradacollections stated:
Happy Birthday
fabrics_by_kosiwa stated:
Happy birthday
sherry_cocoa stated:
Happy birthday Aunty Delay❤️❤️
omagnita stated:
God bless Ur New Age Queen
Capybaragroupltd stated:
Happy birthday beautiful, more blesses ❤️
Ohemaa. Blizzy stated:
Happy happy happy birthday, senior woman ❤️
ayishachelsea stated:
Happy birthday sister Obaa Afia
sistersandybiy3guy stated:
God’s blessings, sister payin❤️❤️❤️. Love you
barimaboabeng stated:
You’re still hot after all these years, but not as hot as your cake with all those candles I hope you aren’t having a birthday cake this year! We don’t have enough fire extinguishers
adelaide_amagyamfuah stated:
Happy birthday, Odo Broni; you inspire me a lot ❤️
Ghanaian Media Personality Delay Flaunts Curves In Shiny Long-Sleeve Gown
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian journalist Deloris Frimpong Manso who never fails to astound her followers with her impeccable fashion sense.
The fashionable businesswoman usually wears lovely outfits and gorgeous purses when dressing down.
Deloris Frimpong Manso constantly switches up her haircut to complement her appearance.
Deloris Frimpong Manso: Ghanaian Media Personality Looks Radiant In A Skintight Cutout Dress And Heavy Makeup
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deloris Frimpong Manso, who went viral with her glamorous white dress.
The serial businesswoman looked stunning in a chic garment highlighting her curves as she displayed her remarkable modelling abilities.
Among the numerous hot styles seen in March 2023 was the 40-year-old fashion influencer's stunning hairdo.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh