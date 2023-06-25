Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso is a year older today, June 25, 2023

The style influencer looked stunning in a white dress and beautiful makeup to celebrate her birthday

Some social media users have commented on Deloris Frimpong Manso's elegant birthday photo

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly called Delay, has shared a stunning photo to celebrate her 41st birthday.

Deloris Frimpong Manso slays in beautiful hairstyles. Source: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

The award-winning television presenter wore a white corseted dress to mark her birthday. She slayed in a voluminous frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup while smiling beautifully for the photoshoot.

TV3 presenter Ms Nancy has commented on Delay's birthday photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

msnancy_sc stated:

Live long in good health, woman ‍⚕️

miradacollections stated:

Happy Birthday

fabrics_by_kosiwa stated:

Happy birthday

sherry_cocoa stated:

Happy birthday Aunty Delay❤️❤️

omagnita stated:

God bless Ur New Age Queen

Capybaragroupltd stated:

Happy birthday beautiful, more blesses ❤️

Ohemaa. Blizzy stated:

Happy happy happy birthday, senior woman ❤️

ayishachelsea stated:

Happy birthday sister Obaa Afia

sistersandybiy3guy stated:

God’s blessings, sister payin❤️❤️❤️. Love you

barimaboabeng stated:

You’re still hot after all these years, but not as hot as your cake with all those candles I hope you aren’t having a birthday cake this year! We don’t have enough fire extinguishers

adelaide_amagyamfuah stated:

Happy birthday, Odo Broni; you inspire me a lot ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh