A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities, including Fella Makafui and Salma Mumin, were present at Elikem Kumordzie's fashion event launch

The top actresses looked casual and chic in matching military camo outfits at the star-studded event

Fella Makafui has received lots of criticism under Salma Mumin's post for her wardrobe choices

Ghanaian actresses Fella Makafui and Salma Mumin were presented at Elikem Kumordzie's film fashion launch in matching stunning outfits.

The style influencers and businesswomen modelled in camo outfits from Salma Mumin's new collections to the star-studded event.

Fella Makafui and Salma Mumin look stunning in heavy makeup. Photo credit: @salmamumin

Fashion entrepreneur and restauranteur Salma Mumin rocked a black see-through top and form-fitting camo pans as her long lustrous hair cascaded on her shoulders.

Beauty entrepreneur Fella Makafui wore a long-sleeve leopard-print top and a camo skirt showing her smooth legs.

The fashionistas styled their looks with expensive jewellery and designer bags while slaying in heavy makeup for the fashion event.

Elikem Kumordzie shares a snippet of his fashion film

Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie has launched a fashion film about his new sequin collections.

Some social media users commented on the beautiful video posted by Salma Mumin on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Afia. Sweetie.5 stated:

Eiii Fella so who has been choosing ur outfit for u ?? Issa big no

sika_babs stated:

Beautiful but the Fella’s top is not vibing.. I know she is good in fashion, but plain top could have served it hot still looks beautiful

look unique collections stated:

Salma, u nailed it. Fella's top doesn't match her skirt...not feeling her

senorita8078 stated:

Wrong choice of top Fela

naa_eyram stated:

Won’t these military men in Ghana disturb us when we wear this?

Fella Makafui stated:

LURE or nothing ❤️❤️

akosua nura stated:

I don’t know why Salma doesn’t know how to dance

Lookunique collections stated:

Hajia 4real would hv nailed it better with Salma...they were a perfect match...we miss her❤️❤️❤️

Sharpilo music stated:

I don’t know why I love everything about you. Keep being you! ✊

jayjay_virgen stated:

2successful women. I crave this with my loyal friends Mann!!

