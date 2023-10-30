Emmanuella Owusu Bempah, the first daughter of Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah, has gone viral with her birthday photos

The serial entrepreneur looked incredible in a red lace gown and long frontal hairstyle for her birthday shoot

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of five stunning looks of the style influencer that can be worn to any event

Ghanaian entrepreneur, Emmanuella Owusu Bempah is one of the young beauticians with an impeccable fashion sense.

The first daughter of Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, October 26, 2023, always turns heads with her flawless makeup and glamorous.

Owusu Bempah's First Daughter slays in classy outfits. Photo credit: @elleshair_gh

Source: Instagram

The chief executive officer of Elles Hair and Elles Fashion is one of the eloquent and gorgeous bossy ladies' whose Instagram page has become the go-to for trendy styles.

Owusu Bempah's 1st daughter rocks a red lace gown for her birthday photoshoot

Emmanuella Owusu Bempah looks impeccable in a red short-sleeved gown for her birthday photoshoot.

She wore a pointed high heels with embellishment that matched her expensive jewellery set.

Check out the photos below;

Owusu Bempah's 1st daughter stuns in pink top and black leggings

Emmanuella Owusu Bempah looks fantastic in a pink corseted top and black leggings in this video. She wore a short bob hairstyle while showing off her white side bag.

Watch the video below;

Owusu Bempah's 1st daughter rocks denim shorts

The style influencer looked terrific in a green crop and denim jeans. She wore a long fringe hairstyle and elegant gold drop earrings.

Watch the video below;

Owusu Bempah's 1st daughter slays in a red ruched dress

The hardworking CEO flaunted her side cleavage as she slipped on a stunning red halterneck dress.

Emmanuella left her fans stunned with her blond hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Check out the photo below;

Owusu Bempah's 1st daughter looks heavenly in a white dress

Ghanaian beautician Emmanuella looked regal in a white dress and blonde hairstyle for this video shoot.

Watch the video below;

Source: YEN.com.gh