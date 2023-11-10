Abiana Looks Regal In Flamboyant Dress With Round Sleeves Designed With Rhinestones On Her Birthday
- Ghanaian musician Abiana looked regal in a stylish green designed for her spectacular birthday photoshoot
- The beauty goddess wore a lustrous afro hairstyle and flawless makeup to celebrate her birthday
- Ghanaian musicians, media personalities, and beauty queens have commented on Abiana's birthday photos
Ghanaian female musician Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson, popularly called Abiana, looked exquisite in a stylish outfit that depicts royalty and style for her birthday photoshoot.
The 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful theme song composer consulted with a famous male stylish Da Therapist for this elegant ensemble.
Abiana wore a backless green dress styled with a unique necklace designed with colourful and rare ornaments, including colourful metal leaves, sea shells and other precious stones.
The award-winning vocalist wore a giant corset with colourful rhinestones that matched her bracelets for this fabulous photoshoot.
Check out the photos below;
Abiana flaunts her smooth skin in an African print crop top and pants
2023 Citi TV's voice factory judge, Abiana, looked ethereal in a spectacular African print ensemble and afro hairstyle.
Abiana looked fantastic as always as she rocked expensive and giant gold jewellery sets and flawless makeup.
Check out the photos below;
2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Ebo has commented on Abiana's birthday look
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
ebo_gmb23 stated:
Happy birthday, superwoman❤️❤️
Ohemaawoyeje stated:
I love ur style
Queendalynn stated:
Happy birthday Sweetie. God, enlarge your territory. ❤️
osei__felicia stated:
Happy birthday sweetheart ❤️❤️
da_therapizt stated:
GLORIOUS BIRTHDAY QUEEN❤️YOU HAVE A SWEET HEART❤️❤️YOU ARE BLESSED ❤️❤️❤️
Jayanamusic stated:
Girl!!!!!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday queen. I celebrate you. Keep shining and warming our hearts with your beautiful voice and smile. Happy birthday
Kofijamar stated:
More life, Queen, keep Glowing, Winning and stay blessed
doreen_avio stated:
Happy Birthday Beautiful
yaabaofficial stated:
Woosh!!! African Queen. Happy birthday, girl. I can’t wait to see you receive the Grammy ❤️❤️❤️
lady__chartty stated:
Happy birthday, beautiful sister ❤️❤️❤️❤️the lord bless you
