Ghanaian musician Abiana looked regal in a stylish green designed for her spectacular birthday photoshoot

The beauty goddess wore a lustrous afro hairstyle and flawless makeup to celebrate her birthday

Ghanaian musicians, media personalities, and beauty queens have commented on Abiana's birthday photos

Ghanaian female musician Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson, popularly called Abiana, looked exquisite in a stylish outfit that depicts royalty and style for her birthday photoshoot.

The 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful theme song composer consulted with a famous male stylish Da Therapist for this elegant ensemble.

Ghanaian musician Abiana slays in elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @abianamusic

Source: Instagram

Abiana wore a backless green dress styled with a unique necklace designed with colourful and rare ornaments, including colourful metal leaves, sea shells and other precious stones.

The award-winning vocalist wore a giant corset with colourful rhinestones that matched her bracelets for this fabulous photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Abiana flaunts her smooth skin in an African print crop top and pants

2023 Citi TV's voice factory judge, Abiana, looked ethereal in a spectacular African print ensemble and afro hairstyle.

Abiana looked fantastic as always as she rocked expensive and giant gold jewellery sets and flawless makeup.

Check out the photos below;

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Ebo has commented on Abiana's birthday look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ebo_gmb23 stated:

Happy birthday, superwoman❤️❤️

Ohemaawoyeje stated:

I love ur style

Queendalynn stated:

Happy birthday Sweetie. God, enlarge your territory. ❤️

osei__felicia stated:

Happy birthday sweetheart ❤️❤️

da_therapizt stated:

GLORIOUS BIRTHDAY QUEEN❤️YOU HAVE A SWEET HEART❤️❤️YOU ARE BLESSED ❤️❤️❤️

Jayanamusic stated:

Girl!!!!!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday queen. I celebrate you. Keep shining and warming our hearts with your beautiful voice and smile. Happy birthday

Kofijamar stated:

More life, Queen, keep Glowing, Winning and stay blessed

doreen_avio stated:

Happy Birthday Beautiful

yaabaofficial stated:

Woosh!!! African Queen. Happy birthday, girl. I can’t wait to see you receive the Grammy ❤️❤️❤️

lady__chartty stated:

Happy birthday, beautiful sister ❤️❤️❤️❤️the lord bless you

Abiana: I Get Goosebumps Each Time I Perform Ghana's Most Beautiful Theme Song, An Anthem For Women

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Abiana, who has shared her happiness and delight at becoming one of the few female composers of strong songs for Ghana's Most Beautiful competition.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the fashion influencer I talked about her early aspirations and what inspired her to pursue a music career.

Abiana talked about writing the theme song's lyrics for Ghana's Most Beautiful.

2020 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Naa Dedei: "I Contested In GMB Because I Was Fired From My Job"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the winner of Ghana's Most 2020 Naa Dedei Botchwey's charitable projects.

The beauty queen gave YEN.com.gh an exclusive interview in which she disclosed the primary motivations behind her decision to enter Ghana's Most Beautiful contest.

Naa Dedei Botchwey revealed how she sponsored some young ladies to enrol in top institutions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh