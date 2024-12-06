Ghanaian businesswoman Maame Gyamfuaa has set the mood for Christmas with her dashing red outfit

The hardworking entrepreneur looked magnificent in a revealing outfit for her recent photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Maame Gyamfuaa's designer ensemble and clutch purse

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Maame Gyamfuaa has inspired many fashion lovers with her latest look.

The beautiful sister of Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere looked daring in a classy red dress for her photoshoot.

The co-founder of the Office & Co fashion brand flaunted her cleavage in a red long-sleeve dress that accentuated her curves.

Serwaa Amihere's sister, Maame Gyamfuaa rocks a red designer dress. Photo credit: @mamiohmyhair.

Source: Instagram

She looked like an African Barbie doll in a side-parted ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup look.

Maame Gyamfuaa completed her look with an oval-shaped clutch purse and an expensive set of jewellery.

Check out the photos below:

Maame Gyamfuaa causes massive stir online

Ghanaians comment on Maame Gyamfuaa's beautiful photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ginanipah stated:

"My gorgeous girl xx."

olarslim stated:

"So stunning 🔥".

adem_only stated:

"You look beautiful 😍😍."

serwahprikels stated:

"Stunning😍😍❤️."

inter.banker stated:

"Beauty and class par excellence."

nana_akua_boatema stated:

"Mami my ever gorgeous😍."

ama_the_insurance_broker stated:

"Beautiful Mami🥰".

ginanipah stated:

My gorgeous girl xx

moetabebe stated:

Beautiful mama 😍

olarslim stated:

So stunning 🔥

adem_only stated:

You look beautiful 😍😍

serwahprikels stated:

"Stunning😍😍❤️."

inter.banker stated:

"Beauty and class par excellence."

nana_akua_boatema stated:

"Mami my ever gorgeous😍."

ama_the_insurance_broker stated:

"Beautiful Mami🥰".

_maadjoa stated:

"Happy new month Maami ❤️😍."

Maame Gyamfuaa looks breathtaking in black

Maame Gyamfuaa stole the attention of fashion lovers with her black billowing sleeves dress and expensive designer purse.

She accessorised her look with a Chanel pearly necklace and Chanel earrings while flaunting her designer wristwatch.

Check out the photos below:

Maame Gyamfuaa slays in a cutout dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Maame Gyamfuaa who turned heads in a stylish outfit by Ghanaian fashion designer Christie Brown.

Maame Gyamfuaa styled her look with a designer bag as she posed elegantly for the cameras.

Some social media users have commented on Maame Gyamfuaa's immaculate appearance on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh