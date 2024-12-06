Serwaa Amihere's Sister: Maame Gyamfuaa Looks Very Demure In A Red Cleavage-Baring Dress
- Ghanaian businesswoman Maame Gyamfuaa has set the mood for Christmas with her dashing red outfit
- The hardworking entrepreneur looked magnificent in a revealing outfit for her recent photoshoot
- Some social media users have commented on Maame Gyamfuaa's designer ensemble and clutch purse
Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Maame Gyamfuaa has inspired many fashion lovers with her latest look.
The beautiful sister of Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere looked daring in a classy red dress for her photoshoot.
The co-founder of the Office & Co fashion brand flaunted her cleavage in a red long-sleeve dress that accentuated her curves.
She looked like an African Barbie doll in a side-parted ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup look.
Maame Gyamfuaa completed her look with an oval-shaped clutch purse and an expensive set of jewellery.
Check out the photos below:
Maame Gyamfuaa causes massive stir online
Ghanaians comment on Maame Gyamfuaa's beautiful photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
ginanipah stated:
"My gorgeous girl xx."
olarslim stated:
"So stunning 🔥".
adem_only stated:
"You look beautiful 😍😍."
serwahprikels stated:
"Stunning😍😍❤️."
inter.banker stated:
"Beauty and class par excellence."
nana_akua_boatema stated:
"Mami my ever gorgeous😍."
ama_the_insurance_broker stated:
"Beautiful Mami🥰".
_maadjoa stated:
"Happy new month Maami ❤️😍."
Maame Gyamfuaa looks breathtaking in black
Maame Gyamfuaa stole the attention of fashion lovers with her black billowing sleeves dress and expensive designer purse.
She accessorised her look with a Chanel pearly necklace and Chanel earrings while flaunting her designer wristwatch.
Check out the photos below:
2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Nihad Titiaka Ibrahim Oases models majestically in a white corseted gown
Maame Gyamfuaa slays in a cutout dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Maame Gyamfuaa who turned heads in a stylish outfit by Ghanaian fashion designer Christie Brown.
Maame Gyamfuaa styled her look with a designer bag as she posed elegantly for the cameras.
Some social media users have commented on Maame Gyamfuaa's immaculate appearance on Instagram.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She started for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She has completed Google News Intiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh