Ghanaian media personality AJ Sarpong has gone viral with her beautiful outfits for plus-size women

The style influencer influencer loves to flaunt her cleavage in stylish, perfectly fit outfits and glamorous hairstyles

Some social media users have commented on AJ Sarpong's gorgeous outfit to host the Perfect Match Xtra finale

Ghanaian media personality Nana Adjoa Akuoko-Sarpong, better known as AJ Sarpong, stole the spotlight during the weekend's Perfect Match Xtra season two finale.

The former Citi FM morning show host looked flamboyant in a long-sleeve suede gown with unique beading details.

AJ Sarpong slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @ajsarpong.

Source: Instagram

AJ Sarpong flaunted her cleavage in the criss-cross neckline gown that highlighted her voluptuous figure.

The fashionista looked flawless in a simple side-parted ponytail hairstyle, heavy makeup, and perfectly defined eyebrows.

AJ Sarpong accessorised her look with gold stud earrings, a gold necklace with a customised pendant and fashionable rings.

Check out the photos below:

TV3 presenter AJ Sarpong looks stunning in an off-shoulder dress

Former Citi FM presenter AJ Sarpong turned heads in a stylish off-shoulder lace dress and black high heels with embellishment.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on AJ Sarpong's stylish outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ajosgoodofficial stated:

Fallen Angel, I guess

barcelonia_macdona stated:

Stunning❤️❤️❤️❤️

Msmargarh stated:

The most able host

Msmargarh stated:

The ever prettty AJ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Rodarlynebuabeng stated:

Beautiful

marcusinas_doup stated:

AJ, this stunning outfit should have been your red carpet moment at the TGMA's

Adomaakuah stated:

Our AJ❤️❤️

Ritakonadu.520 stated:

Always on point

its_dellki stated:

Always looking stunning

Phyllisadobea stated:

The Ever gorgeous AJ with the Alluring voice

sir_evans88 stated:

My favorite TV personality

elorm_dagadu stated:

Beautiful AJ❤️

lescurt_parlour stated:

Thank you Aj

AJ Sarpong: Media General Presenter Stuns In Glorious Dresses As She Marks Her Birthday, Fans Admire

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about AJ Sarpong, who began her birthday celebration with a message of appreciation.

Subsequently, she celebrated her new age by posting several photos on her colourful Instagram account.

Fans showered her well wishes after seeing her dazzle in two different costumes for the event.

