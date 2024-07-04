Ghanaian event planner Afua Asantewaa Singathon stole the spotlight at the Ghana Football Awards with her stunning outfit

The mother-of-three beautiful girls wore heavy makeup and expensive frontal hairstyle to the red carpet event

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Singathon's glamorous outfit to the event

Ghanaian event planner Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, popularly called Afua Singathon, was among the best-dressed influencers at the recently held Ghana Football Awards in Accra.

The beauty pageant organiser who rose to fame in December after attempting the longest singing marathon wore a red corseted dress to the star-studded event.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon.

Source: Instagram

Afua Singathon accessorised her look with gold-plated earrings and matching fashionable rings to complete her look.

She wore an elegant frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup, which she had done herself, to the biggest football awards show in Ghana.

Onua FM presenter and TikTok user Felicia Osei posed beautifully on the red carpet in a short, flared, long-sleeve dress and high heels.

Watch the video below:

Afua Singathon rocks a two-piece outfit

Afua Singathon looked classy in a long-sleeve shirt and matching pants as she travelled for her lavish vacation abroad.

She wore a braided wig and black sunglasses to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians react to Afua Asantewaa Singathon's stunning red outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Estherabagna stated:

You look good

felicityappiah430 stated:

Looking good

Sulleysidika stated:

Elegant

yharh_coolkiss22 stated:

See beauty ❤️I love this wig

Felicityyessah stated:

So pretty ❤️❤️❤️

Barbsmensah stated:

Looking luvly

shandy_adepa stated:

Beautiful sis

esiadjeiwaa_8 stated:

Beautiful❤️❤️❤️

Andyozet stated:

Golden ❤️❤️❤️

Jarbrella stated:

You look gorgeous❤️❤️❤️

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

Beautiful Queen ❤️❤️

Berthasglobe stated:

Looking extra gorgeous

yharh_coolkiss22 stated:

See beauty ❤️I love this wig

Estherabagna stated:

You look good

shandy_adepa stated:

Beautiful sis

Neominao stated:

Gorgeous ❤️❤️

Aliceoppongdamprane stated:

Gorgeous

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

Beautiful Queen ❤️❤️

Afua Singathon Looks Unrecognisable As She Slays In Classy Tassel Dress And Long, Curly Frontal Wig

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afua Asantewaa, who dazzled her followers with her stunning appearance at the Miss Kidi Ghana pageant.

The happily married woman's gorgeous hairstyle became the talk of the town. Some social media users commented on Afua Asantewaa's beautiful Instagram photos.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh