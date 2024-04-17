2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Aduanige, looks stunning in a beautiful yellow dress for her latest photoshoot

The beauty queen took style inspiration from award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown

Some social media users have commented on Aduanige's outfit and accessories to match her look

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful fourth runner-up, Aduanige Mba, and her fashion designer are among the few people who are bold enough to recreate a masterpiece worn by Nana Ama McBrown.

The Upper East Regional Representative wore an exact replica of the dress Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown wore at the opening of her Kids Salon in East Legon.

Aduanige and Nana Ama McBrown slay in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown @aduanige_gmb23.

Aduanige opted for a yellow colour that complimented her skin tone while rocking a frontal hairstyle and mild makeup.

The beauty queen completed her look with a black bag and a beautiful jewellery set to make her stand out.

Check out the photo below;

Aduanige slays in a white dress

Young Ghanaian entrepreneur Aduanige looked classy in a white tulle long-sleeve dress for her photoshoot. The beauty queen looked gorgeous in flawless makeup and pearly earrings.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Aduanige's yellow outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ganyobi_niiquaye stated:

The Yellow can only yellow if the person behind it is a Star and you are a STAR!!!

jeneral_pilato1 stated:

The Yellow Dress fits The Queen And Makes Her More attractive and Beautiful ❤️❤️

Recaidaforson stated:

Pretty ladies wear yellow

janinee__a stated:

Beautiful colour!

__ann._ie stated:

Yellow looks good on you

yini_me stated:

Sis ❤️❤️❤️

life_of_myrah stated:

Girl that dressss!!!!❤️

saintjohnwalker stated:

More grace

sparta_j_official stated:

The yellow is popping

brig_htsofficial stated:

Looking so pretty

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful: Aduanige's Best Costume Award Causes A Stir

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Aduanige, Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, who received another Best Costume award.

The former Face of Kumasi Senior Technical School looked amazing at the top pageant, thanks to the work of her fashion designers.

Several social media users have commented on her recent appearance following her outstanding speech about the value of educating girls.

