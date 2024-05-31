Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has gone viral with her beautiful African print dress

The screen diva flaunted her cleavage and curves in a custom-made African print ensemble

Ghanaian musician Medikal's ex-wife, Fella Makafui, and others have commented on Serwaa Amihere's outfit

Award-winning GHOne morning show host Serwaa Amihere has stunned her fans with her gorgeous African print dress.

The style influencer wore a beautiful dress from her latest clothing collection to support the Wear Ghana campaign.

Serwaa Amihere: GHOne Presenter Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Short Skintight African Print Dress

Serwaa Amihere smiled beautifully as she slipped on a short-sleeve corseted African print dress designed with turquoise fabric.

The fashion model with perfect shape accessorised her look with a Van Cleef bracelet and an expensive gold wristwatch.

The co-founder of the Oh My Hair brand wore a side-parted curly hairstyle and flawless makeup with perfect eyebrows.

Check out the photos below;

Serwaa Amihere looks classy in stylish corporate wear

Fashion entrepreneur Serwaa Amihere turned heads in a long-sleeve shirt and form-fitting skirt to work.

The fashionista wore a long glamorous hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaians react to Serwaa Amihere's African print outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

medofopa_makeups stated:

Strongest

verima_orji stated:

This is beautiful

efya_jacqueline stated:

Beautiful Serwaa

Jayclaudbeauty stated:

Ouuu this dresss!

janegyimahamoako stated:

A very beautiful dress and being ❤️❤️

_annieee.3 stated:

❤️❤️❤️Serwaa ❤️❤️

Jkartafashion stated:

Pretty

abena_green stated:

The dress

alvinalvino5 stated:

Most beautiful ❤️

Aphyakissbell stated:

Beautiful❤️☺️

mhiz_aanaa stated:

WooooW

abenaaa_duku stated:

Pretty woman

Tommyjakesofficial stated:

Lovely

