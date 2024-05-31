Serwaa Amihere: GHOne Presenter Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Short Skintight African Print Dress
- Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has gone viral with her beautiful African print dress
- The screen diva flaunted her cleavage and curves in a custom-made African print ensemble
- Ghanaian musician Medikal's ex-wife, Fella Makafui, and others have commented on Serwaa Amihere's outfit
Award-winning GHOne morning show host Serwaa Amihere has stunned her fans with her gorgeous African print dress.
The style influencer wore a beautiful dress from her latest clothing collection to support the Wear Ghana campaign.
Serwaa Amihere smiled beautifully as she slipped on a short-sleeve corseted African print dress designed with turquoise fabric.
The fashion model with perfect shape accessorised her look with a Van Cleef bracelet and an expensive gold wristwatch.
The co-founder of the Oh My Hair brand wore a side-parted curly hairstyle and flawless makeup with perfect eyebrows.
Check out the photos below;
Serwaa Amihere looks classy in stylish corporate wear
Fashion entrepreneur Serwaa Amihere turned heads in a long-sleeve shirt and form-fitting skirt to work.
The fashionista wore a long glamorous hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes to complete her look.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaians react to Serwaa Amihere's African print outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
medofopa_makeups stated:
Strongest
verima_orji stated:
This is beautiful
efya_jacqueline stated:
Beautiful Serwaa
Jayclaudbeauty stated:
Ouuu this dresss!
janegyimahamoako stated:
A very beautiful dress and being ❤️❤️
_annieee.3 stated:
❤️❤️❤️Serwaa ❤️❤️
Jkartafashion stated:
Pretty
abena_green stated:
The dress
alvinalvino5 stated:
Most beautiful ❤️
Aphyakissbell stated:
Beautiful❤️☺️
mhiz_aanaa stated:
WooooW
abenaaa_duku stated:
Pretty woman
efya_jacqueline stated:
Beautiful Serwaa
abenaaa_duku stated:
My woman
Jayclaudbeauty stated:
Ouuu this dresss!
verima_orji stated:
This is beautiful
Tommyjakesofficial stated:
Lovely
Janegyimahamoako stated:
A very beautiful dress and being ❤️❤️
Serwaa Amihere And Nana Aba Slay In Stylish Dresses And Charming Hairstyles To Henry Fritz's Wedding
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah, who almost immediately took the internet with their gorgeous wedding attire.
The affluent and diligent celebrities debuted fresh Kente styles at the decade's most extravagant wedding.
Some social media have commented on Serwaa Amihere and the stunning bride's attire during the function.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh