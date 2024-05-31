Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye is trending with her stylish outfit for her latest Instagram post

The gorgeous wife of Frank Badu Ntiamoah looked elegant in a two-piece outfit and designer sandals

Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger and others have commented on Tracey Boakye's beautiful outfit

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye loves to flaunt her wealth online, as she always slays in expensive outfits.

The mother-of-three has posted beautiful photos online after her daughter's star-studded birthday party in Accra, which featured award-winning musician Fameye and other stars in attendance.

Tracey Boakye slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @traceyboakye.

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye looked gorgeous in a colourful long-sleeve maxi top and matching perfect-fit pants as she posed in her plush mansion.

Mrs Ntiamoah Badu wore a black centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle and mild makeup with well-defined eyebrows and glossy lips.

The chief executive officer of Sakira Movie Production completed her look with white designer sandals, which she accessorised with an expensive jewellery set.

Check out the photo below;

Tracey Boakye and her husband rock black outfits

Celebrity couple Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah looked stunning together as they posed for a lovely video shoot.

Style influencer Tracey Boakye wore a black short-sleeve dress embellished with gold floral lace, while her husband looked dapper in a black suit.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaians commented on Tracey Boakye's gorgeous outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

mzz_akua9 stated:

Is the last slide for me …looking gorgeous, queen

Unlimitedstudios stated:

Yaa Ahouf3

christiana_awuni stated:

Beautiful

gloriaosarfo stated:

Oh this is beautiful ♥️❤️

Donkormike stated:

Amen ooo may u the family have blessed week my beautiful sis

Mamadollars stated:

Beautiful

reen_pee stated:

This is beautiful

Kayanmahelizabeth stated:

Nice outfit

Giftyebrah stated:

Wow, this is soo beautiful ❤️❤️.

Source: YEN.com.gh