Tracey Boakye: Kumawood Actress Looks Breathtaking In A Colourful Two-Piece Outfit
- Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye is trending with her stylish outfit for her latest Instagram post
- The gorgeous wife of Frank Badu Ntiamoah looked elegant in a two-piece outfit and designer sandals
- Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger and others have commented on Tracey Boakye's beautiful outfit
Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye loves to flaunt her wealth online, as she always slays in expensive outfits.
The mother-of-three has posted beautiful photos online after her daughter's star-studded birthday party in Accra, which featured award-winning musician Fameye and other stars in attendance.
Tracey Boakye looked gorgeous in a colourful long-sleeve maxi top and matching perfect-fit pants as she posed in her plush mansion.
Mrs Ntiamoah Badu wore a black centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle and mild makeup with well-defined eyebrows and glossy lips.
The chief executive officer of Sakira Movie Production completed her look with white designer sandals, which she accessorised with an expensive jewellery set.
Check out the photo below;
Tracey Boakye and her husband rock black outfits
Celebrity couple Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah looked stunning together as they posed for a lovely video shoot.
Style influencer Tracey Boakye wore a black short-sleeve dress embellished with gold floral lace, while her husband looked dapper in a black suit.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaians commented on Tracey Boakye's gorgeous outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
mzz_akua9 stated:
Is the last slide for me …looking gorgeous, queen
Unlimitedstudios stated:
Yaa Ahouf3
christiana_awuni stated:
Beautiful
gloriaosarfo stated:
Oh this is beautiful ♥️❤️
Donkormike stated:
Amen ooo may u the family have blessed week my beautiful sis
Mamadollars stated:
Beautiful
reen_pee stated:
This is beautiful
Kayanmahelizabeth stated:
Nice outfit
Giftyebrah stated:
Wow, this is soo beautiful ❤️❤️.
Source: YEN.com.gh
