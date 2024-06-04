Ghanaian musician Becca is among the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The superstar, who is married to a wealthy Nigerian, looked elegant in a shiny dress and makeup

Some social media users have commented on Becca's choice of outfit for the biggest music event in Ghana

Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong, popularly called Becca, knows how to trend with her looks when she is not promoting a new song.

The style influencer graced the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards in a simple criss-cross dress accompanied by her bodyguards.

Ghanaian musician Becca rocks a stylish dress to TGMA 24. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Talented singer Becca wore heavy makeup and a long frontal lace ponytail hairstyle that reached her backside as she walked the red carpet in expensive high heels.

In the viral video, Miss Ghana 2020, Monique Mawulawe looked classy in a black ensemble and had fabulous hairstyles for the star-studded event.

Watch the video below:

Becca slays in a stylish red outfit to perform at her love concert

African woman hitmaker Becca looked exquisite in a red one-hand jumpsuit to perform at her 2024 Valentine's Day concert in Accra.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comments on Becca's outfit at the TGMA 24

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

hettybrown5 stated:

Obroni Korkor maakye

rebeccaarthur220 stated:

The dress is not dressing

ghana_rviews stated:

Becca please i love your songs but this not red carpet worthy plastic material?!?! Smh

mzzmaya77 stated:

But what’s with All the back zips why is tht the theme cos I can’t think far …

mhaa_me3 stated:

Who made the dress , bou

oju_bobo stated:

Who advised her to do this Roman Reigns tattoo

naski38 stated:

Ahh

Ghanaianduchess stated:

Becca not as beautiful as she is used to be

Rambovelly stated:

Tumtum Broni Becca

Becca Repeats Her Outfit For Valentine’s Day Concert Promo On Onua Showtime

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Becca, who wore a gorgeous ensemble to Onua Showtime with McBrown.

Speaking about her new concert on the well-liked entertainment show, the stunning celebrity mommy sported a sophisticated mix-and-match ensemble.

Some people have commented on Becca's fashionable Instagram ensemble on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh