TGMA 24: Becca Sets New Record With Her Oversized Shiny Dress: “Worst-Dressed Celeb Ever"
- Ghanaian musician Becca is among the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards
- The superstar, who is married to a wealthy Nigerian, looked elegant in a shiny dress and makeup
- Some social media users have commented on Becca's choice of outfit for the biggest music event in Ghana
Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong, popularly called Becca, knows how to trend with her looks when she is not promoting a new song.
The style influencer graced the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards in a simple criss-cross dress accompanied by her bodyguards.
Talented singer Becca wore heavy makeup and a long frontal lace ponytail hairstyle that reached her backside as she walked the red carpet in expensive high heels.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
TGMA 24: Piesie Esther conquers the red carpet with her structured gown and charming hairstyle: "On point"
In the viral video, Miss Ghana 2020, Monique Mawulawe looked classy in a black ensemble and had fabulous hairstyles for the star-studded event.
Watch the video below:
Becca slays in a stylish red outfit to perform at her love concert
African woman hitmaker Becca looked exquisite in a red one-hand jumpsuit to perform at her 2024 Valentine's Day concert in Accra.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians comments on Becca's outfit at the TGMA 24
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
hettybrown5 stated:
Obroni Korkor maakye
rebeccaarthur220 stated:
The dress is not dressing
ghana_rviews stated:
Becca please i love your songs but this not red carpet worthy plastic material?!?! Smh
mzzmaya77 stated:
But what’s with All the back zips why is tht the theme cos I can’t think far …
mhaa_me3 stated:
Who made the dress , bou
oju_bobo stated:
Worst-dressed celebs at TGMA 24: Nadia Buari, Salma Mumin, Benedicta Gafah trends with their outfits
Who advised her to do this Roman Reigns tattoo
naski38 stated:
Ahh
Ghanaianduchess stated:
Becca not as beautiful as she is used to be
Rambovelly stated:
Tumtum Broni Becca
Becca Repeats Her Outfit For Valentine’s Day Concert Promo On Onua Showtime
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Becca, who wore a gorgeous ensemble to Onua Showtime with McBrown.
Speaking about her new concert on the well-liked entertainment show, the stunning celebrity mommy sported a sophisticated mix-and-match ensemble.
Some people have commented on Becca's fashionable Instagram ensemble on social media.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh