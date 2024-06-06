Ghanaian actress Zynell Zuh is definitely on the top of the list of best-dressed celebrities at the TGMA 24

The fashionista didn't make it to the red carpet, but we can't get over her timeless look and hairstyle

Some social media users have applauded Zynnell Zuh for always stepping up her fashion game on the red carpet

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and style influencer Zynnell Zuh has just released photos of herself at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The famous red carpet queen wore a red gown that was different from all the other red outfits we saw on the red carpet.

Zynnell Zuh looks gorgeous in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @zynnellzuh

The talented creative director of the Zyllelant fashion brand looked magnificent in a puff-sleeved mermaid-inspired gown with a gold corset design.

Zynnell Zuh looked fabulous in a 360 frontal hairstyle, perfect makeup, and her signature red lipstick as she posed beautifully for the cameras.

The style icon accessorised her look with gold round stud earrings and matching fashionable rings to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Zynnell Zuh slays like a Barbie doll in a stylish outfit

Celebrity fashion model Zynnell Zuh looked effortlessly chic in a sheer organza three-piece outfit and long-coloured hairstyle for her photoshoot.

She wore shiny pink shoes that matched perfectly with her custom-made outfit from her clothing brand.

Watch the video below:

TV3 presenter Berla Mundi commented on Zynnell Zuh's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Berlamundi stated:

Stunner ✨ ✨✨. We miss you on the red carpet

Adwoaloudgh stated:

Zeee where were you on the red carpet

regal_esi stated:

Elegant

__a233apparel stated:

I’m always excited to see what you’ll wear next

marvellamaame stated:

Zeeeeeeeeeeeeee I miss you! holla

ablade_dromo stated:

Hello Lady in red, you've taken my breath away. The most beautiful woman who will put beauty to shame..

Sylviawoodeamissah stated:

Absolutely gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

richy_reigns1 stated:

Welcome back one of the queens of the red carpet @zynnellzuh

nitty_carlo stated:

@ellaboamahphotography never disappoints . Dhope photographer

i_amladymary stated:

I always say fashion is Zynnel❤️, you look classy

