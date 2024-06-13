Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas And Akufo-Addo's Daughter Flaunt Their Thick Thighs In Stylish Leggings
- A-list actresses Joselyn Dumas and Jackie Appiah look good in anything they wear, including designer gym wears
- The style icons were the talk of the town as they graced the 2024 Wellness Fest in Accra
- Some social media users commented on Joselyn Dumas and Jackie Appiah's elegant outfits
Ghanaian actresses Joselyn Dumas and Jackie Appiah joined other fitness enthusiasts at the Wellness Fest 2024 to exercise and learn new yoga positions.
Joselyn Dumas wore a sleeveless lemon green gym top while flaunting her voluptuous figure in stylish grey leggings.
She styled her gorgeous African beads hairstyle into a high bun as she showed off her bare face without makeup.
Joselyn Dumas accessorised her look with gold jewellery and black sunglasses as she modelled in simple sneakers.
Watch the video below:
Joselyn Dumas looks classy in a bodycon dress for her date night
Celebrity fashion icon Joselyn Dumas stepped out for a dinner date in a sleeveless skintight outfit and strappy gold heels.
She accessorised her look with a stylish clutch purse as she posed for the beautiful photos.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users commented on Joselyn Dumas's workout video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Atoanamoah stated:
❤What a beauty J
shaqmoo12 stated:
Nice 1! Keep it up, dear!
Brandswagh stated:
Yayyyy
bilalallah6350 stated:
This is my girlfriend from Ghana ❤️
Wellnessfestaccra stated:
Star attendee!!
Figurebounty stated:
Blessed love still
naa_adjorkor_gidi stated:
Pweedy woman
director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:
Sending love from Accra Ghana❤️❤️
Elormvifah stated:
Beautiful woman❤️
aning904 stated:
You're so awesome well done ❤️❤️❤️
director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:
Miss beautiful❤️❤️
ayana4real_ stated:
Ugh I missed!!! LOVE these little vloggy vlogs
valerygeorgebiyoghe stated:
You are in good shape I love it ❤️❤️
Joselyn Dumas Dazzles In A Pink Maxi Dress And Flawless Makeup
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, who wore a chic and refined ensemble to celebrate the new year.
The style influencer looked stunning in a beautiful outfit designed by a top Ghanaian fashion brand.
Some social media users commented on Joselyn Dumas' gorgeous hair and flawless makeup.
