A-list actresses Joselyn Dumas and Jackie Appiah look good in anything they wear, including designer gym wears

The style icons were the talk of the town as they graced the 2024 Wellness Fest in Accra

Some social media users commented on Joselyn Dumas and Jackie Appiah's elegant outfits

Ghanaian actresses Joselyn Dumas and Jackie Appiah joined other fitness enthusiasts at the Wellness Fest 2024 to exercise and learn new yoga positions.

Joselyn Dumas wore a sleeveless lemon green gym top while flaunting her voluptuous figure in stylish grey leggings.

Joselyn Dumas and Jackie Appiah rock black sunglasses. Photo credit: @joselyndumas.

She styled her gorgeous African beads hairstyle into a high bun as she showed off her bare face without makeup.

Joselyn Dumas accessorised her look with gold jewellery and black sunglasses as she modelled in simple sneakers.

Joselyn Dumas looks classy in a bodycon dress for her date night

Celebrity fashion icon Joselyn Dumas stepped out for a dinner date in a sleeveless skintight outfit and strappy gold heels.

She accessorised her look with a stylish clutch purse as she posed for the beautiful photos.

Some social media users commented on Joselyn Dumas's workout video

Joselyn Dumas Dazzles In A Pink Maxi Dress And Flawless Makeup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, who wore a chic and refined ensemble to celebrate the new year.

The style influencer looked stunning in a beautiful outfit designed by a top Ghanaian fashion brand.

Some social media users commented on Joselyn Dumas' gorgeous hair and flawless makeup.

