2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Queen Selorm never ceases to amaze her fans with her stylish looks

The beauty queen with an infectious smile always snatches her waist in stunning corseted dresses

Some social media users have commented on Queen Selorms's flawless beauty and hairstyle

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Magdalene Selorm Gadah, popularly called Queen Selorm, is famous for slaying in stunning dresses after winning the prestigious pageant.

After rising to fame in August 2023, the former KETASCO graduate has become a sought-after fashion model for designers.

Queen Selorm was photographed in a stylish, off-shoulder silky dress that made her glow as she smiled at the cameras.

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Selorm models in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @queenselorm_gmb23.

She wore beautiful gold plated earrings and a simple fashion ring to accessorise her look while posing at different angles.

Queen Selorm looked fabulous in a frontal lace braided hairstyle and heavy makeup to enhance her look.

Check out the photos below:

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner slays in a red gown

The gorgeous beauty queen looked terrific in a red gown at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards on June 1, 2024.

She wore a glamorous frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup to the star-studded event at the Grand Arena.

Check out the photos below:

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Amoani has commented on Queen Selorm's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Missamoani stated:

That dress is flattering on your body

jxt_joe stated:

Belle

seesa360 stated:

Pretty queen

Preciousadzrakutse stated:

Stunning ❤️

Seyramjonathan stated:

Fine babe @queenselorm_gmb23

3fya_love stated:

Queen❤

Ladyedinamasamoah stated:

Mama Yakagbe and Queen forever

Fafaliattam stated:

Queen❤️❤️

Imboadiwaa stated:

Queen

nunanaemmanuella stated:

Queen

Millicentdorbu stated:

Hello queen ❤️❤️❤️

qheen_esther stated:

Gorgeous

kikis_pinterest stated:

My pretty girl

fredmac1982 stated:

Looking elegant as always.

nunanaemmanuella stated:

Prettiest QUEEN

fredmac1982 stated:

Looking great.

Missgreenonly stated:

Beautiful queen

anitaa_arh stated:

Once a queen always a queen

tracydanso.161 stated:

Pretty Queen ❤️❤️

___venunye_ stated:

Queen forever

