Roselyn Ngissah: Ghanaian Actress Flaunts Her Thick Thighs In A White Blazer Dress: "She Is On Fire"
- Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah wants to break the internet with a short blazer dress
- The fashionista showed off her cleavage and smooth legs in the viral photoshoot
- Some social media users have commented on Roselyn Ngissah's breathtaking outfit
Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has reinvented the blazer dress, a wardrobe staple for fashionable women.
The plus-size woman looked breathtaking in a white long-sleeve blazer dress that flaunted her smooth legs.
Roselyn Ngissah looked elegant in a charming long-coloured braided hairstyle with a gold hair accessory.
The style influencer wore heavy makeup with long and bold eyelashes, and glossy lipstick to enhance her look.
Roselyn Ngissah accessorised her look with a round gold necklace and stylish sunglasses.
Check out the photos below:
Roselyn Ngissah looks sporty in denim jeans
Roselyn Ngissah looked fabulous in a long-sleeve shirt and ripped denim jeans for her stunning photoshoot.
The talented actress flaunted her midriff as she creatively tied her shirt and posed flirtatiously for the camera.
Check out the photo below:
Some social media users have commented on Roselyn Ngissah's stunning outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
official_dacoster stated:
Antie rossayyyyy ❤️
Quaysonrobertpaa stated:
Nice one
lydia_asuquo stated:
Who is in the garden, a pretty woman❤️❤️❤️
Celestinedonkormusic stated:
Bold and beautiful
quistbi_bosslady stated:
Neat
maame_ama_leyonce stated:
I just love all ooooo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
victoria_caine stated:
beautiful
davidkusi9 stated:
Love youuuu my auntie Rose!!!
mamiamoakoa____ stated:
Sassy obolo❤️
jennyjello9 stated:
Omo give us ❤️❤️fa pictures no gugu y3n so❤️❤️you are fine
i_am_bretneyohemaa stated:
Roseyy we begggg
nana_afya_pokuaa20 stated:
Your photographer is doing good job, making it difficult to choose from ❤️❤️❤️
Aba Dope looks impeccable in a short red dress and elegant blond pixie hairstyle: "Unapologetically beautiful"
_moonbarbie stated:
Come onnn
akosua_quist stated:
Both are beautiful ❤️
Jayhukz stated:
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Superstar
Roselyn Ngissah Looks Gorgeous In A Yellow Outfit And Flawless Makeup
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Roselyn Ngissah, who never stops posting sizzling pictures on social media.
The movie star has transitioned from her signature African print clothes to an immaculate appearance.
Ghanaian actor James Gardiner has commented on Roselyn Ngissah's most recent images.
