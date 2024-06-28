Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has gone viral with her readymade emerald green corseted gown

The businesswoman couldn't stop smiling as she modelled in designer shoes for the stunning photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's classy outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has stepped up her fashion sense since she returned to Ghana from the UK

Emelia Brobbey impressed her fans by rocking a custom-made off-shoulder emerald green thigh-high gown for her latest photoshoot.

Emelia Brobbey looks gorgeous in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @emeliabrobbey

The eloquent media personality wore a side-parted glamorous curly hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.

Emelia Brobbey accessorised her look with glittering drop earrings and a unique two-piece bracelet while flaunting her stylish clutch purse.

Emelia Brobbey slays in a silky top and stylish long skirt

Emelia Brobbey, the host of Okukuseku Talk Show, looked classy in a silky long-sleeve top and long purple skirt with floral embellishment.

The serial entrepreneur looked radiant in a side-parted coloured hairstyle and heavy makeup as she smiled for the cameras.

Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's stunning gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

