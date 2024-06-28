Emelia Brobbey: Ghanaian Actress Flaunts Her Cleavage And Thigh In A Stylish Emerald Green Gown
- Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has gone viral with her readymade emerald green corseted gown
- The businesswoman couldn't stop smiling as she modelled in designer shoes for the stunning photoshoot
- Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's classy outfit and hairstyle
Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has stepped up her fashion sense since she returned to Ghana from the UK
Emelia Brobbey impressed her fans by rocking a custom-made off-shoulder emerald green thigh-high gown for her latest photoshoot.
The eloquent media personality wore a side-parted glamorous curly hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.
Emelia Brobbey accessorised her look with glittering drop earrings and a unique two-piece bracelet while flaunting her stylish clutch purse.
Watch the video below:
Emelia Brobbey slays in a silky top and stylish long skirt
Emelia Brobbey, the host of Okukuseku Talk Show, looked classy in a silky long-sleeve top and long purple skirt with floral embellishment.
The serial entrepreneur looked radiant in a side-parted coloured hairstyle and heavy makeup as she smiled for the cameras.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's stunning gown
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
sarabel488 stated:
Green is beautiful
patrick_ocran_14 stated:
Beautiful
Preshnickie stated:
Georgousness❤️
queenemma1999 stated:
You too fine eiiii
esiadjeiwaa_8 stated:
So gorgeous
makarnicollectionuk stated:
Elegant ❤️
isaacowusu453 stated:
Will you marry me
maameyaaagyarkoa stated:
Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️
mayfiaboah2 stated:
Queen EMMI herself classy ❤️
ab.ra2652 stated:
Sister sister nonooooo, you do alllllllll❤️
ab.ra2652 stated:
When should I expect you sister sister
emeluv50 stated:
Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️
Walterakushika stated:
Beautiful EB
wansyde31 stated:
Hii sweetheart
loves_emelia_brobbey stated:
Nice
getrudeamoah2 stated:
Prettiest Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Iamobaapajulie stated:
Not Your Regular Woman❤️❤️. She's A King Of Queens
cliff_c_ab stated:
Beautiful
Emelia Brobbey Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Green Bouclé Blazer Dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emelia Brobbey, who made waves online after revealing her cleavage in a beautiful video.
The articulate TV host slayed in a beautiful outfit for her birthday photoshoot. Social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's Instagram photo.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
