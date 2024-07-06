Ghana’s Annette Addo-Yobo makes history taking home Miss Texas crown

Ghanaian student who lives in North Texas Annette Addo-Yobo is the new Miss Texas 2024

At the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson, the beauty contest got underway on Saturday night

Annette Addo-Yobo became the first immigrant-born and the first Ghanaian to win the title of Miss Texas

Ghanaian student Annette Addo-Yobo is the first immigrant to be crowned Miss Texas 2024. She competed as Miss Southlake between June 25 and June 29, even though she previously held the title of Miss Dallas in 2023.

She highlighted her autistic brother and discussed autism awareness during the competition's preliminary talent round.

According to a social media post, her platform, The SPARK Project, is devoted to autism safety and education.

In 2020, she graduated with a degree in psychology from the University of Texas at Dallas, and in 2022, she became a citizen of the United States.

This crown is for every young child, teenager, and adult on the spectrum who felt alienated, abandoned, stereotyped, and unseen because of their different abilities.

This crown is for young immigrant girls who had to live a life different from everyone else because they were caregivers before they were students, friends, or teammates. This crown is for those who dare to be different.

According to The Austin Statesman, Addo-Yobo, who won the Miss Texas 2024 competition, will represent Texas in the Miss America pageant and receive a $20,000 scholarship.

Some social media users have congratulated Annette Addo-Yobo on her new title

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Byericaasante stated:

Yes, Queen! Congratulations!!!!

wendyyapril stated:

HELLO HISTORY MAKING MISS TEXAS!! Beyond excited for your year Annette, I know you will be an incredible titleholder and representative of our lone star state! HONORED TO BE YOUR FRIEND, I LOVE YOU!

thesouthernetiquettesociety stated:

We look forward to your rain, Annette! You are going to be amazing!

pipercheng stated:

MAKING HISTORY AND LOOKING SO SO GORGGG WHILE DOING IT!! So excited for you sweet girl!

_sharonlin stated:

Congrats beautiful! ❤️

Misssouthlaketx stated:

We love you, Miss Texas!! Texas is truly lucky to have you ❤️

Blessknox stated:

So proud of you

abena_janet stated:

Congratulations ohemaa

lauren_bond_ stated:

living for this moment all of Miss Texas history

