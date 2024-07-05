Lil Win's new movie A Country Called Ghana, featuring top Nollywood stars, including Ramsey Nouah, has earned another international recognition

The movie has been selected for screening at the upcoming IMO International Film Festival nomination in Europe

Lil Win took to social media to share a congratulatory message from the IMO International Film Festival

Ghanaian comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, has received further international recognition for his movie A Country Called Ghana.

Lil Win and his Nollywood cast Photo source: Facebook/LilWin

Lil Win's movie selected for the IMO International Film Festival

In a social media post, Lil Win announced that his movie, A Country Called Ghana, has been selected for the 2024 IMO International Film Festival.

The movie, directed by Frank Fiifi Gharbin, is scheduled to be screened at the festival, which will be held from July 25 to July 27, 2024.

A Country Called Ghana has gained multiple recognitions since its premiere in May 2024. The movie has bagged nominations in Germany and New Zealand and will be screened at the Nollywood Film Festival in August 2024.

In the announcement post, Lil Win expressed his appreciation to the cast and crew of the movie for their contributions to the success of the movie project.

He shared photos with the caption,

“EXCITING NEWS! Weezy Empire’s film, “A Country Called Ghana”, has been officially selected for the IMO International Film Festival! We’re beyond thrilled to share this captivating story with both our Ghanaian and international audience and be a part of this prestigious festival. Thank you to our dedicated cast, crew, and team who worked tirelessly to bring this project to life. Stay tuned for more updates and screening schedules!"

The IMO International Film Festival is an annual celebration event held to recognise and honour outstanding talent in the filmmaking community.

Check out the post below:

Netizens praise Lil Win for his latest milestone

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Lil Win's milestone.

@officialbonsukarikari commented:

"This is what am talking spend more and get good results....I pray we get the heart the Nigerian."

@secretnewsghana commented:

"Congratulations bruh..... In very disgrace, there's indeed a grace."

@hyperteens_magazine commented:

"Congratulations You are blessed by God. Forget everybody "

@donyprink commented:

"Great job."

@dorctammy commented:

"Congratulations you deserve this "

