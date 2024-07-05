Award-winning musician Akwaboah and his pretty wife Theresah Akwaboah are one of the most influential celebrity couples in Ghana

The adorable couple has mesmerised their fans with their matching outfits for their latest photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on the trending photos that Akwaboah shared on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah and his beautiful wife are serving a unique couple of goals with their lovely photoshoot on Instagram.

The newlyweds looked splendid in custom-made yellow ensembles for their lovey-dovey photoshoot that has become the talk of the town on social media.

Akwaboah and his wife look adorable together. Photo credit: @akwaboahmusic.

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah wore a short-sleeved shirt and perfect-fit trousers that he styled with expensive white sneakers.

Mrs Theresah Akwaboah flaunted her curves in a skintight yellow floral jumpsuit and stylish sandals.

The hardworking midwife showed off her natural bare face without makeup as she smiled for the camera.

Check out the photos below:

Akwaboah's wife looks classy in a stylish blazer

Akwaboah's gorgeous wife looked exquisite in a white tank top and an elegant blazer for her pre-wedding photoshoot.

Mrs Theresah Akwaboah rocked an elegant frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Akwaboah's wife's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

claudiapratt585 stated:

❤️ Enjoy MARRIAGE is sweet and sometimes rough sweet all over

kaytoons_studio stated:

my peoples❤️❤️❤️

director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:

Congratulations

feliciamensah672 stated:

Yellow sisi dey for the corner and its perfect much when you fall in to Mary

ebukaisi stated:

They say love is sweet ❤️❤️

najafairy_ stated:

Mr and Mrs ❤️

director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:

Akwaboah swag yi de3 Stars of the future paa o...

