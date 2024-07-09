Joselyn Dumas didn't disappoint with her sartorial selection at a star-studded event over the weekend

The style influencer accentuated her curves in a corseted lace dress and elegant designer shoes

Some social media have commented on Joselyn Dumas' cleavage-baring outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas was among the celebrities who graced hair expert Ugochinyere Ezinn John's fortieth birthday party over the weekend.

Joselyn Dumas flaunted her cleavage in a corseted spaghetti-strap lace dress to the star-studded event.

Joselyn Dumas slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @joselyndumas.

Source: Instagram

The celebrity fashion model wore a short, centre-parted bob hairstyle, flawless makeup, and long eyelashes to enhance her natural beauty.

Joselyn Dumas looked glamorous in a silver earring and an expensive set of bracelets to complete her look.

Watch the video below:

Joselyn Dumas looks classy in a blazer and stylish skirt

Joselyn Dumas looked fabulous in a double-breasted blazer and stylish skirt while modelling in expensive Rene Caovilla heels.

She wore a 360 frontal lace-coloured side-parted bob hairstyle and mild makeup for the video shoot.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah has commented on Joselyn Dumas

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ameyaw112 stated:

Kill us and bury us, wai @joselyn_dumas

Esinamliz stated:

The rate at which Joselyn has been applying pressure over the past month or two is alarming. She looks stunning, ankasa❤️

abimbolacraig stated:

Ms Dumas

nephie_alcy stated:

You’re a ray of sunshine ☀️

efokwasilumor stated:

Jossiiieeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

dennito_reigns stated:

You're always looking ravishing ❤️

akuarhadepahcee stated:

Forever young

Thefurnitureplugng stated:

*holds chest

drkpablo_ stated:

Ooh Quueeeeen queen

Lillyafe stated:

You won’t kill me on the app, I will leave for you

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

Beautiful Queen

tinababy_gh stated:

We’re doing so well just like your beautiful looks

Jonathaninstyle stated:

A queen that serves ‘LAWK’ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

aurelie_kwdio stated:

Jolieeee paaaa❤️❤️

Joselyn Dumas Slays In A Stunning Black Mesh Dress And Charming Braids

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, who wowed at yet another breathtaking work of art created by a well-known Ghanaian designer.

During her viral photo shoot, the media celebrity exuded effortless style in her ready-to-wear suit.

Ghanaian comedian Valentina Agyeiwaa and other celebrities have commented on Joselyn Dumas' attire.

Source: YEN.com.gh