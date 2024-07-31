Perfect Match Xtra winner Martin Marvin is one of the most handsome rising celebrities in Ghana now

The business consultant and travel vlogger made a statement at the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful grand launch

Social media users have praised the reality TV star for always stepping up his fashion game at public events

Perfect Match Xtra season two winner Martin Marvin, popularly known as Martin, always inspires Ghanaian men with his two-piece outfits.

The reality TV star wore a stylish blue three-quarter-sleeve top and matching trousers designed by a rising Ghanaian fashion designer.

Perfect Match Xtra season 2 winners Tessy and Martin rock beautiful outfits to the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful grand launch. Photo credit: @tv3

The People's Martin, as he is affectionately called by the Martess fan group, looked dapper in stylish glasses

Martin, a travel vlogger, accessorised his look with stylish sunglasses and an expensive designer wristwatch for the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful grand launch over the weekend.

The brand influencer shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Glad to be back outside. Keeping it together till it’s full recovery😎"

Check out the photos below:

Fans react to Martin's classy look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

fragrance_republic stated:

"Drip lord 🔥😍"

pretty_adwoa65 stated:

"President general is backkkkkk 💚💚"

maame_yaa10 stated:

"Whaaat what🔥💚👑"

pokelobae_dekape stated:

So clean ❤️❤️🔥

amponsah137 stated:

"Perfect 😍gentleman💚💚"

Edzord stated:

"Who is your king again 💚💚"

mzz_asantewaaa stated:

"A king and more❤️💚💚👑"

obis_bridals stated:

"Handsome Gentleman"

itz_yaakunad stated:

"You are healed in Jesus name 💚"

asana5274 stated:

"Queen you go market❤️"

itzzkimberly6 stated:

"Omg my daddy"

serwaa_adepalove stated:

"I believe HANDSOMENESS is your second name KING. @_officialtessy you really carry eyes go MARKET"

leticia_emefa stated:

"If King Martin is entering your eyes close it ooo😩😍💚💚"

Franklinaasiedu stated:

"The conqueror.. the lion is hear.. zoobu zoobu….🥳🥳💃💃💃💚💚💚I wish I can sing that song whattttttt🔥"

Tessy and Martin look perfect together

Reality TV stars Tessy and Martin also made Ghanaians fall in love with their lovely photoshoot. Tessy dazzled in a red glittering gown and flawless makeup while posing flirtatiously for the shoot.

Martin chose a classy yet simple two-piece outfit and black shoes as he stared at his lovely girlfriend.

Check out the photos below:

PMX winner Tessy rocks an African print

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about co-winner of Perfect Match Xtra season 2, Tessy, who turned heads at the 2024 GMB launch.

The reality TV actress wore an elegant and daring outfit and applied immaculate makeup to round off her gorgeous look.

Several people on social media have praised Tessy as an African queen and others complimented her gorgeous attire.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

