2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful Launch: PMX Season Two Winner Tessy Rocks Stylish African Print Dress
- Perfect Match Xtra season two winner Tessy made a bold fashion statement at the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful launch
- The reality TV star looked flashy in a sophisticated dress and flawless makeup to complete her look
- Some social media users have commented on Tessy's alluring outfit, complimenting her as an African Queen
Perfect Match Xtra season two winner Delali Agor, popularly called Tessy, was among the famous influencers who attended the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful launch in a stylish African print outfit.
The rising fashion model wore a long-sleeve blue beaded top and a high-waisted African print skirt with a ruffled hemline.
Reality TV star Tessy looked charming in a blond ponytail hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup that blended with her melanin skin.
Tessy opted to accessorise her look with a gold floral-designed earring that was easily spotted when she stepped on the red carpet.
Check out the photos below:
Musician Abiana reacts to PMX's Tessy's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Abianamusic stated:
"Serving Queen"
martin_pmxtra2 stated:
"Speechless on this beauty!😲😲 whaaaatttt!!💚💚 THE QUEEN💚"
OTmakeup stated:
"I can’t post voice note here 333.. Make I leave this here…"
tessypmxtra2_fanpage stated:
"I’m perplexed right now, I don’t even know what to write.. Beautiful 😍😍😍😍"
Mizkyi stated:
"QUEEN 💚💚💚💚"
Amoakceccy stated:
"Queen with elegance "
Saakiegrace stated:
"You ate this look beautiful Tessy"
Bridget_adepa_ag stated:
"Gorgeous Queen 😍"
Mablekere stated:
"Queen 💚 of the Green Army😍"
Franklinaasiedu stated:
"Tessy ..Jees💚💚I’m speechless 😶 A True Queen u are💚"
Ewuraba_chris stated:
"Clear road for the Queen of Martess"
Marisalma stated:
"Gosh, see beauty, see pose, see confident, see the one and only queen"
Mamaga_delali stated:
"I want to do a voice note but I can’t eeeiii Daavi Beyounce"
Allydivaa stated:
"Omg what a beauty My queen is really gorgeous 🥰🥰🥰 everything is giving"
Amoakceccy stated:
"Outstanding Queen I stan💚💚"
PMX winner Tessy dazzles in a suede dress
Reality TV star Tessy looked sassy in a criss-cross green suede dress for the viral photoshoot.
The gorgeous runway model looked unrecognisable in a 360-degree frontal lace blond hairstyle and heavy makeup to enhance her look.
Check out the photos below:
PMX contestants look terrific in designer outfits
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the beautiful women competing in season two of the Perfect Match Xtra dating show.
The seven hardworking women have set new trends with their gorgeous attire for the grand launch.
Some users have commented on the sizzling photos that TV3 posted on their official Instagram page.
