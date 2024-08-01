The top 16 ladies competing in the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant all have keen fashion senses

The eloquent and hardworking women wore custom-made gowns by top talented fashion designers

Some social media users have commented on the contestants' unique African print gowns and hairstyles

The organisers of the prestigious Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant have unveiled the top 16 contestants, who will compete for the crown, car, and cash.

The beautiful contestants wore elegant African print dresses designed by talented fashion designers with an impressive clientele.

2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful top 16 contestants dazzle in stylish African print gowns and charming hairstyles for the grand launch in Accra. Photo credit: @tv3

GMB contestants showcase their style

Hatie slays in a one-hand gown

The Upper West Regional Representative, Hatie, looked charming in a one-hand gown and centre-parted ponytail hairstyle.

Darkowaa rocks a lace gown

The Ahafo Regional Representative, Darkowaa, dazzled in a one-hand lace African print gown and matching Mobutu hat.

Nana looks fabulous in a ruffled gown

Western Regional Representative, Nana, looked alluring in a ruffled sleeved African print gown and side-parted hairstyle.

Minkaya rocks a long-sleeve gown

North East Regional Representative, Minkaya, looked splendid in a stylish gown designed with see-through lace sleeves.

Peprah glows in a structured gown

The Eastern Regional Representative, Peprah, turned heads in a simple, structured African print gown

Etiapa looks gorgeous in a one-hand gown

Central Regional Representative, Etiapa, looked incredible in a one-hand African print gown accessorised with gold drop earrings.

Owusuaa flaunts her curves

Bono East Regional Representative, Owusuaa, looked breathtaking in a cleavage-baring African print gown.

Awuraa looks beautiful in a structured gown

Bono Regional Representative, Awuraa, looked amazing in a beaded lace African print dress and simple hairstyle.

Maltiti looks lovely in a puff-sleeved gown

Northern Regional Representative, Maltiti, looked incredible in a short puff-sleeved African print dress and curly ponytail hairstyle.

Hama rocks a stylish gown and turban

Upper East Regional Representative, Hama, inspired young Muslim girls with her decent African print dress and matching turban.

Abena dazzles in a strapless gown

Western Regional Representative, Abena, flaunted her curves in a stylish African print dress.

Afriyie slays in an off-shoulder gown

Ashanti Regional Representative, Afriyie, looked ravishing in a colourful African print dress with a red lace overlay.

Makafui rocks a sleeveless gown

Volta Regional Representative, Makafui, looked elegant in a corseted African print dress and frontal lace hairstyle.

Titiaka looks gorgeous in a stylish gown

Savannah Regional Representative, Titiaka, mesmerised her fans with her one-hand gown and pink turban.

Cookie Tee rocks an African print dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported about Cookie Tee, a media personality who showcased a high fashion sense.

The Northern beauty attended the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful launch wearing a gorgeous African-print dress.

Some social media users have commented on Instagram about Cookie Tee's custom-made gown and hairdo.

