2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful: Top 16 Contestants Look Regal In Stylish African Print Gowns
- The top 16 ladies competing in the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant all have keen fashion senses
- The eloquent and hardworking women wore custom-made gowns by top talented fashion designers
- Some social media users have commented on the contestants' unique African print gowns and hairstyles
The organisers of the prestigious Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant have unveiled the top 16 contestants, who will compete for the crown, car, and cash.
The beautiful contestants wore elegant African print dresses designed by talented fashion designers with an impressive clientele.
GMB contestants showcase their style
Hatie slays in a one-hand gown
The Upper West Regional Representative, Hatie, looked charming in a one-hand gown and centre-parted ponytail hairstyle.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Check out the photos below:
Darkowaa rocks a lace gown
The Ahafo Regional Representative, Darkowaa, dazzled in a one-hand lace African print gown and matching Mobutu hat.
Check out the photos below:
Nana looks fabulous in a ruffled gown
Western Regional Representative, Nana, looked alluring in a ruffled sleeved African print gown and side-parted hairstyle.
Check out the photos below:
Minkaya rocks a long-sleeve gown
North East Regional Representative, Minkaya, looked splendid in a stylish gown designed with see-through lace sleeves.
Check out the photos below:
Peprah glows in a structured gown
The Eastern Regional Representative, Peprah, turned heads in a simple, structured African print gown
Check out the photo below:
Etiapa looks gorgeous in a one-hand gown
Central Regional Representative, Etiapa, looked incredible in a one-hand African print gown accessorised with gold drop earrings.
Check out the photos below:
Owusuaa flaunts her curves
Bono East Regional Representative, Owusuaa, looked breathtaking in a cleavage-baring African print gown.
Check out the photos below:
Awuraa looks beautiful in a structured gown
Bono Regional Representative, Awuraa, looked amazing in a beaded lace African print dress and simple hairstyle.
Check out the photos below:
Maltiti looks lovely in a puff-sleeved gown
Northern Regional Representative, Maltiti, looked incredible in a short puff-sleeved African print dress and curly ponytail hairstyle.
Check out the photos below:
Hama rocks a stylish gown and turban
Upper East Regional Representative, Hama, inspired young Muslim girls with her decent African print dress and matching turban.
Check out the photos below:
Abena dazzles in a strapless gown
Western Regional Representative, Abena, flaunted her curves in a stylish African print dress.
Check out the photos below:
Afriyie slays in an off-shoulder gown
Ashanti Regional Representative, Afriyie, looked ravishing in a colourful African print dress with a red lace overlay.
Check out the photos below:
Makafui rocks a sleeveless gown
Volta Regional Representative, Makafui, looked elegant in a corseted African print dress and frontal lace hairstyle.
Check out the photos below:
Titiaka looks gorgeous in a stylish gown
Savannah Regional Representative, Titiaka, mesmerised her fans with her one-hand gown and pink turban.
Check out the photos below:
Cookie Tee rocks an African print dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported about Cookie Tee, a media personality who showcased a high fashion sense.
The Northern beauty attended the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful launch wearing a gorgeous African-print dress.
Some social media users have commented on Instagram about Cookie Tee's custom-made gown and hairdo.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh