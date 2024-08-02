Serwaa Amihere's pretty younger sister has taken over the internet with her beautiful birthday photos

Maame Gyamfuaa wore a two-piece ready-to-wear ensemble styled with an expensive designer bag

Otumfour Osei Tutu II's daughter Ohemaa Afia Kobi and others commented on Maame Gyamfuaa's pics

Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Maame Gyamfuaa has brightened timelines with her charming birthday photos.

The co-founder of Oh My Hair and plush Beauty Salon wore a stylish two-piece outfit for the trending birthday photoshoot.

Maame Gyamfuaa wore a long-sleeved double-breasted top and a ruched lace skirt, highlighting her body.

Serwaa Amihere's sister, Maame Gyamfuaa, looks elegant in a skirt suit for her birthday photoshoot. Photo credit: @mamiohmyhair.

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere's gorgeous little sister looked alluring in a long-coloured curly hairstyle that reached her waistline.

The fashionista wore flawless makeup, making her face look thinner and elegant, like a supermodel.

Maame Gyamfuaa acessorised her look with a brown Chanel bag that matched her high heels.

Check out the photos below:

Afia Oware comments on Maame Gyamfuaa's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Afiaoware stated:

"Happy Birthday, Maame @mamiohmyhair. God bless your new age."

Ohemaaafiakobiprempeh stated:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful Maame ❤️❤️❤️"

baaba_ankrah stated:

"Mamiiiiii, have a wonderful day ❤️"

gideon_musicals stated:

"Happy birthday dear 🎉"

iam_efyaagyeiwaa stated:

"Happy birthday ❤️"

Shikaakue stated:

"Be blessed big sis❤️❤️"

Judeenscantlebury stated:

"Happy Birthday to your sister. May God's favor and protection be with her❤️🎉"

Cathymagige stated:

"Happy birthday to her❤️ @serwaaamihere"

Chuckdeee stated:

"More life sis ❤️🎖️"

Larrysafira stated:

"Happy birthday to u mama God bless ur new age❤️🥳"

Powerpecs stated:

"Happy Birthday, Spectacular!"

kwamedapaah116 stated:

"Happy birthday 🎊🎁🎂🎉🎈"

Piesieesther stated:

"Glorious birthday, sis. @mamiohmyhair"

Jessicasbloggh stated:

"Happy birthday, @mamiohmyhair 🎂🎂🎉🥰🥰"

rmb_collectionz stated:

"Beautiful 😍 birthday blessings @mamiohmyhair"

Maame Gyamfuaa slays in a pink outfits

Maame Gyamfuaa also recently wore a long-sleeve pink wrap top and a two-tone pleated skirt styled with a pink Chanel bag.

Check out the photos below:

Maame Gyamfuaa slays in expensive high heels

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Maame Gyamfuaa's elegant birthday photo session, which has made her a social media sensation.

The beautiful younger sister of well-known Ghanaian media figure Serwaa Amihere went on a solitary date and dressed elegantly.

To celebrate her sister's fantastic birthday, seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere posted a heartwarming video of her sibling.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh