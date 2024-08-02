Serwaa Amihere's Sister Looks Ravishing In A Skirtsuit And Heavy Makeup For Her Birthday Shoot
- Serwaa Amihere's pretty younger sister has taken over the internet with her beautiful birthday photos
- Maame Gyamfuaa wore a two-piece ready-to-wear ensemble styled with an expensive designer bag
- Otumfour Osei Tutu II's daughter Ohemaa Afia Kobi and others commented on Maame Gyamfuaa's pics
Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Maame Gyamfuaa has brightened timelines with her charming birthday photos.
The co-founder of Oh My Hair and plush Beauty Salon wore a stylish two-piece outfit for the trending birthday photoshoot.
Maame Gyamfuaa wore a long-sleeved double-breasted top and a ruched lace skirt, highlighting her body.
Serwaa Amihere's gorgeous little sister looked alluring in a long-coloured curly hairstyle that reached her waistline.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
The fashionista wore flawless makeup, making her face look thinner and elegant, like a supermodel.
Maame Gyamfuaa acessorised her look with a brown Chanel bag that matched her high heels.
Check out the photos below:
Afia Oware comments on Maame Gyamfuaa's photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Afiaoware stated:
"Happy Birthday, Maame @mamiohmyhair. God bless your new age."
Ohemaaafiakobiprempeh stated:
"Happy Birthday Beautiful Maame ❤️❤️❤️"
baaba_ankrah stated:
"Mamiiiiii, have a wonderful day ❤️"
gideon_musicals stated:
"Happy birthday dear 🎉"
iam_efyaagyeiwaa stated:
"Happy birthday ❤️"
Shikaakue stated:
"Be blessed big sis❤️❤️"
Judeenscantlebury stated:
"Happy Birthday to your sister. May God's favor and protection be with her❤️🎉"
Cathymagige stated:
"Happy birthday to her❤️ @serwaaamihere"
Chuckdeee stated:
"More life sis ❤️🎖️"
Larrysafira stated:
"Happy birthday to u mama God bless ur new age❤️🥳"
Powerpecs stated:
"Happy Birthday, Spectacular!"
kwamedapaah116 stated:
"Happy birthday 🎊🎁🎂🎉🎈"
Piesieesther stated:
"Glorious birthday, sis. @mamiohmyhair"
Jessicasbloggh stated:
"Happy birthday, @mamiohmyhair 🎂🎂🎉🥰🥰"
rmb_collectionz stated:
"Beautiful 😍 birthday blessings @mamiohmyhair"
Maame Gyamfuaa slays in a pink outfits
Maame Gyamfuaa also recently wore a long-sleeve pink wrap top and a two-tone pleated skirt styled with a pink Chanel bag.
Check out the photos below:
Maame Gyamfuaa slays in expensive high heels
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Maame Gyamfuaa's elegant birthday photo session, which has made her a social media sensation.
The beautiful younger sister of well-known Ghanaian media figure Serwaa Amihere went on a solitary date and dressed elegantly.
To celebrate her sister's fantastic birthday, seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere posted a heartwarming video of her sibling.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh