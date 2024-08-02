Global site navigation

Serwaa Amihere's Sister Looks Ravishing In A Skirtsuit And Heavy Makeup For Her Birthday Shoot
by  Portia Arthur 2 min read
  • Serwaa Amihere's pretty younger sister has taken over the internet with her beautiful birthday photos
  • Maame Gyamfuaa wore a two-piece ready-to-wear ensemble styled with an expensive designer bag
  • Otumfour Osei Tutu II's daughter Ohemaa Afia Kobi and others commented on Maame Gyamfuaa's pics

Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Maame Gyamfuaa has brightened timelines with her charming birthday photos.

The co-founder of Oh My Hair and plush Beauty Salon wore a stylish two-piece outfit for the trending birthday photoshoot.

Maame Gyamfuaa wore a long-sleeved double-breasted top and a ruched lace skirt, highlighting her body.

Serwaa Amihere's sister, Maame Gyamfuaa, models outfits designed by Office & Co. for her photoshoot.
Serwaa Amihere's sister, Maame Gyamfuaa, looks elegant in a skirt suit for her birthday photoshoot. Photo credit: @mamiohmyhair.
Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere's gorgeous little sister looked alluring in a long-coloured curly hairstyle that reached her waistline.

The fashionista wore flawless makeup, making her face look thinner and elegant, like a supermodel.

Maame Gyamfuaa acessorised her look with a brown Chanel bag that matched her high heels.

Check out the photos below:

Afia Oware comments on Maame Gyamfuaa's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Afiaoware stated:

"Happy Birthday, Maame @mamiohmyhair. God bless your new age."

Ohemaaafiakobiprempeh stated:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful Maame ❤️❤️❤️"

baaba_ankrah stated:

"Mamiiiiii, have a wonderful day ❤️"

gideon_musicals stated:

"Happy birthday dear 🎉"

iam_efyaagyeiwaa stated:

"Happy birthday ❤️"

Shikaakue stated:

"Be blessed big sis❤️❤️"

Judeenscantlebury stated:

"Happy Birthday to your sister. May God's favor and protection be with her❤️🎉"

Cathymagige stated:

"Happy birthday to her❤️ @serwaaamihere"

Chuckdeee stated:

"More life sis ❤️🎖️"

Larrysafira stated:

"Happy birthday to u mama God bless ur new age❤️🥳"

Powerpecs stated:

"Happy Birthday, Spectacular!"

kwamedapaah116 stated:

"Happy birthday 🎊🎁🎂🎉🎈"

Piesieesther stated:

"Glorious birthday, sis. @mamiohmyhair"

Jessicasbloggh stated:

"Happy birthday, @mamiohmyhair 🎂🎂🎉🥰🥰"

rmb_collectionz stated:

"Beautiful 😍 birthday blessings @mamiohmyhair"

Maame Gyamfuaa slays in a pink outfits

Maame Gyamfuaa also recently wore a long-sleeve pink wrap top and a two-tone pleated skirt styled with a pink Chanel bag.

Check out the photos below:

Maame Gyamfuaa slays in expensive high heels

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Maame Gyamfuaa's elegant birthday photo session, which has made her a social media sensation.

The beautiful younger sister of well-known Ghanaian media figure Serwaa Amihere went on a solitary date and dressed elegantly.

To celebrate her sister's fantastic birthday, seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere posted a heartwarming video of her sibling.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh

