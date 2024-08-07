Ghanaian media personality Regina Van Helvert stepped up her fashion sense for her birthday shoot

The host of Ghana's Most Photogenic opted for a lavish white outfit and matching shoes to celebrate her birthday

Some social media users have commented on Regina Van Helvert's beautiful outfit that brides can rock to church

Former GHOne TV presenter Regina Van Helvet is celebrating her birthday with beautiful photos on Instagram.

The tall and eloquent host of Ghana's Most Photogenic show looked angelic in a white dress, highlighting her voluptuous figure for the photoshoot.

Regina Van Helvet's elegant white dress was designed with unique white beads, which created an astonishing pattern from her bust area to the floor length of her dress.

TV presenter Regina Van Helvert dazzles in a white dress for her birthday photoshoot. Photo credit: @reginavanhelvert.

Source: Instagram

She looked radiant in a centre-parted, coiled ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup, with long eyelashes and bold red lipstick to complete her look.

Regina Van Helvet accessorised her look with round loop earrings while rocking white pointed shoes.

She shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Thank you God…Celebrating this special day in white feels just right, symbolizing a fresh start and the purity of new beginnings".

"Here’s to embracing the light and simplicity that the color white represents, and to a year filled with peace, joy, and wonderful blessings from God".

Check out the photos below:

Ms Nancy reacts to Regina's birthday outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

msnancy_sc stated:

"Happy birthday, my beautiful 😍 👶.Live long and live well 😘"

teacherblessing_official stated:

"Happy birthday goddess! 😍😍😍"

ameyaw112 stated:

"Happy birthday 🎂"

Excellenzyreigns stated:

"Birthday blessings 😍🎊"

Yaaaa.____ stated:

"Happy birthday to youuu🥳"

Doreenot stated:

"Happy birthday beautiful 🎊❤️God bless you abundantly.love you"

Rbjworldwide stated:

"Happy Birthday Reggie, you look fabulous 🎂 🎉"

Callmenazareth stated:

"Bless Your Day Great Woman😍 Happy Birthday"

Niihammondconcepts_gh stated:

"Happy birthday 🎂🎂"

Selanutakor_ stated:

"Glorious happy blessed birthday ❤️"

Candylovepee stated:

"Happy birthday 🎂❤️"

Allswella stated:

"Happy birthday Reggie. Stay blessed 🙏🏼🎊"

nyash_bwoy stated:

"That’s why I love this woman so much same birth date ❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂I love you till eternity baby"

Regina Van Helvert slays in a black dress

Regina Van Helvert looked like a goddess in a long-sleeved black bodycon dress and blond hairstyle for her perfect photoshoot.

She wore a pearly necklace with a beautiful pendant, a matching bracelet, and rings to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Regina Van Helvert rocks a green dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Regina Van Helvert's amazing photo, which is making waves on Instagram.

As always, the style influencer looks impeccable in an outfit that most of her fans can replicate at different events.

Several social media users have social media users have commented on Regina Van Helvert's gorgeous Instagram picture.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh