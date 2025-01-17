Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has released stylish photos to celebrate her 34th birthday in style

Tracey Boakye wore two tailored-to-fit ensembles by Jennifer Mensah for her birthday photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's effortlessly chic birthday photos on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has stepped up her fashion sense with her gorgeous outfit for her 34th birthday shoot.

For the viral photoshoot, the mother-of-three wore a custom-made black outfit by her longtime fashion designer, Jennifer Mensah, the chief executive officer of Todayxstyle.

Tracey Boakye wore a glittering long-sleeve top with a slanted neckline that she paired with a short black flared skirt.

Tracey Boakye slays in a black dress to celebrate her 34th birthday. Photo credit: @traceyboakye.

Tracey Boakye accessorised her look with expensive drop earrings and a simple bracelet to add glamour to her stylish look.

The style influencer looked incredible, with flawless makeup and a frontal lace curly hairstyle to complete her look.

The movie producer rocked expensive black stilettos as she posed in the corridors of the Casa Grande apartment in Accra.

Tracey Boakye rocks an all-black ensemble

Ghanaian actress Sandra Ababio and other celebrities have commented on Tracey Boakye's birthday photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Check out the photos below:

Tracey Boakye slays in a collared dress

Ghanaian fashion lover Tracey Boakye looked magnificent in a blue floral print dress with long sleeves.

The fashion designer craftily used a stylish collar with rhinestones.

Tracey Boakye wore a goddess fascinator to complete her 90s-themed look for her birthday shoot.

Check out the photos below:

Tracey Boakye rocks a colourful short dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her good-looking husband Frank Badu-Ntiamoah as they attended a wedding in stylish outfits.

Tracey Boakye stole the spotlight at the private event with her colourful dress, heavy makeup and glamorous hairstyle.

Ghanaian actor Frank Badu-Ntiamoah looked dashing in a two-piece as he posed with his gorgeous wife.

