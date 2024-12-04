Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has released another wardrobe staple ahead of Christmas in 2024

The style influencer looked lovely as she rocked a black form-fitting dress for her latest performance

Some social media users have praised the talented singer for always releasing chart-topping songs

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musician Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly called Wendy Shay, is unpredictable regarding her sartorial choices for events

The 28-year-old Uber Driver hitmaker gave her fans an unforgettable experience with her stellar performance at an event over the weekend.

Wendy Shay looked sparkly in a black sequin dress that flattered her figure and danced beautifully for the crowd of music lovers.

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay looks gorgeous in a custom-made black outfit. Photo credit: @wendyshayofficial.

Source: Instagram

The fashionista looked fabulous in short blond locs hairstyle and heavy makeup for the late-night concert.

Wendy Shay rocked gold earrings and fashionable rings that matched her expensive open-toe gold high heels.

Check out the photos below:

Wendy Shay's photo causes a stir online

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Emmanuelanyenepoya stated:

"Wow, Wendy, you are the most beautiful queen; I love you too much."

Safoahlovely stated:

"I love the new you 😍".

amt_proclaim stated:

"Voice🔥❤️❤️u always shay😘".

Xmatterashitey stated:

"Most Beautiful👑🌟😍".

anod_empire stated:

"Wendy you are a fire, herh this song the bee waa🙌".

_akrobwoy_ stated:

"LandLady 👑".

asamoalynda stated:

"My love for her is crazy 😍😍😍".

anod_empire stated:

"Wendy you are a fire, herh this song the bee waa🙌".

official_jaycurtis stated:

"Queen with the vocals".

fikunmi_richard stated:

"Best girl 😍".

lilkhay_4l stated:

"Ohemaa❤️".

blac_minato stated:

"My queen... Take me out er 😢".

rand_.yreigns stated:

"Ogya 🔥🔥🔥".

wils_studios stated:

"This girl is on fire❤️❤️🔥🔥".

equishopsdaily stated:

"😍 happy December queen".

yawmiles_ stated:

"She is a queen".

alwayspurple3 stated:

"You will forever be my best ❤️❤️".

Wendy Shay flaunts her smooth thighs

Wendy Shay nearly broke the internet with her skimpy gold dress for another performance at a private event.

She wore stylish gold drop earrings and a gold necklace with a unique pendant as she posed for the cameras.

Wendy Shay slips on a green dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay drew attention to herself on Instagram after rocking a daring outfit.

The gifted vocalist, who possesses flawless dancing abilities, promoted her new single by wearing a form-fitting garment.

However, Wendy Shay's gorgeous appearance and pricey high heels have drawn criticism from some social media users.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh