Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim received a top award at the 2024 GAH awards ceremony held over the weekend

The female panellist at the event wore a short Barbie-inspired dress to the red carpet event in Lagos

Some social media users have commented on Juliet Ibrahim's custom-made outfit and braids hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim was among the awardees at the 2024 GAH Awards held over the weekend.

The style icon wore a simple one-hand brocade dress to receive the Excellence In Cinema and Film award at the prestigious event.

Juliet Ibrahim looks gorgeous in a one-hand dress. Photo credit: @julietibrahim.

Juliet Ibrahim looked ravishing in her long-coloured braided hairstyle and flawless makeup at the star-studded event.

She modelled in white pointed high heels that made her feet sparkle as she mounted the stage to receive her plaque.

Juliet Ibrahim shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"It was a pleasure to be a special guest panellist @gahawards and be awarded for EXCELLENCE IN CINEMA AND FILM! This award means so much to me, and I’m glad to contribute to the theme: Against all odds: Empowering Leaders who defy challenges."

Juliet Ibrahim rocks a stylish brocade dress

Some social media users commented on Juliet Ibrahim's one-hand dress.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

themartinsbuden stated:

"I don't know if it's you or the dress, but this look is ravishing!!."

realchiomaude stated:

"This is the cutest you ever 😍."

gahawards stated:

"A queen we stan."

whoisgenesismai stated:

"Juju baby ❤️🔥."

haroldamenyah stated:

"A real-life queen🔥."

moms____4df__ stated:

"Pour quoi vous êtes belle comme ça😍🙌."

prinz.ok stated:

"I like your lovely outfit, your smile and your nice shoes. U look so endowed."

chris4_ardonmatondo stated:

"Une vraie Beauté ❤❤❤."

british_jamaicangurl2 stated:

"Beautiful dress 👍🏽❤️."

farid.anoi.5 stated:

"😍😍😍 Good and cool."

iakinwalere stated:

"Beautiful woman ❤️❤️❤️."

Juliet Ibrahim rocks a two-piece outfit

Juliet Ibrahim attended a movie premiere in a stylish sleeveless top and matching pants to the Nine movie premiere.

She rocked flawless makeup and gold earrings that matched her pointed high heels to the star-studded event.

Check out the photos below:

Juliet Ibrahim rocks kente to Cannes Festival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Juliet Ibrahim wore a stylish outfit at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The film producer represented Ghana with her beautiful kente gown and elegant hairstyle.

Some social media users commented on Juliet Ibrahim's regal look and flawless appearance at the annual event.

