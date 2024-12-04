Fella Makafui Looks Gorgeous In A White Shirt And Metakay Skirt Inspired By Dr Teal Body Wash
- Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has taken over the internet with her gorgeous white shirt and designer skirt
- She looked astonishing in her signature short hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look
- Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo and others commented on Fella Makafui's stylish photos on Instagram
Ghanaian actress Fella Precious Makafui, popularly called Fella Makafui, has joined the long list of Ghanaian celebrities rocking the uniquely designed Metakay shirt in viral photos.
The ex-wife of award-winning rapper Medikal looked flamboyant in a stylish white cutout three-quarter sleeve shirt and a Metakay skirt.
In an Instagram post, Ghanaian fashion designer and owner of Metakay brand explained that Fella Makafui's skirt was inspired by the famous Dr Teal body wash design.
Beauty entrepreneur Fella Makafui wore designer stud earrings and an expensive silver wristwatch to accessorise her look.
Fella Makafui completed her look with a black bag that matched her black open-toe high heels.
Check out the photos below:
Fella Makafui's Metakay skirt trends online
Top Ghanaian style influencer Nana Akua Addo commented on Fella Makafui's beautiful outfit.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
nanaakuaaddo stated:
"Simply gorgeous."
Atanbirejacob stated:
"I will prepare my bank accounts well and propose to this woman 😂😂."
king_____ly stated:
"EVERYTHING EVERYTHING 😍."
godwin_khelly stated:
"But you deserve ittt…🔥🔥❤❤😂"
thereal_afima_gh stated:
"Lovey dovey ❤️❤️❤️."
yhayra_ stated:
"Beautiful as always 😍❤️."
dawnwdickson stated:
"Always best dressed."
_emmanuelgoodnews stated:
"Stunning 🤩."
nanayaa_woodward stated:
"Love this look 😍😍😍😍😍."
legallymel stated:
"Too Gawjus 😍👏❤️."
andytetteh_ stated:
"Why so fine Mama 😍."
ricchiericch stated:
"My queen 😍😍😍"
Fella Makafui looks ravishing in black dress
Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui looked astonishing as she stepped out in a black thigh-high dress and matching black bag.
She looked like a goddess in coloured curly hairstyle and heavy makeup, and she smiled beautifully at the cameras.
Check out the photos below:
Fella Makafui's daughter rocks makeup
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about celebrity mother Fella Makafui and her daughter Island Frimpong.
The mother and daughter looked happy as they spent quality time together, and she inspired her fans with her decent outfit and makeup.
A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities commented on Fella Makafui's video and her daughter which was a top trend on Instagram.
Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh
Source: YEN.com.gh
