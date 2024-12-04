Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has taken over the internet with her gorgeous white shirt and designer skirt

She looked astonishing in her signature short hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo and others commented on Fella Makafui's stylish photos on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Fella Precious Makafui, popularly called Fella Makafui, has joined the long list of Ghanaian celebrities rocking the uniquely designed Metakay shirt in viral photos.

The ex-wife of award-winning rapper Medikal looked flamboyant in a stylish white cutout three-quarter sleeve shirt and a Metakay skirt.

Fella Makafui looks exquisite in a white shirt and designer skirt. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

In an Instagram post, Ghanaian fashion designer and owner of Metakay brand explained that Fella Makafui's skirt was inspired by the famous Dr Teal body wash design.

Beauty entrepreneur Fella Makafui wore designer stud earrings and an expensive silver wristwatch to accessorise her look.

Fella Makafui completed her look with a black bag that matched her black open-toe high heels.

Check out the photos below:

Fella Makafui's Metakay skirt trends online

Top Ghanaian style influencer Nana Akua Addo commented on Fella Makafui's beautiful outfit.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

nanaakuaaddo stated:

"Simply gorgeous."

Atanbirejacob stated:

"I will prepare my bank accounts well and propose to this woman 😂😂."

king_____ly stated:

"EVERYTHING EVERYTHING 😍."

godwin_khelly stated:

"But you deserve ittt…🔥🔥❤❤😂"

thereal_afima_gh stated:

"Lovey dovey ❤️❤️❤️."

yhayra_ stated:

"Beautiful as always 😍❤️."

dawnwdickson stated:

"Always best dressed."

_emmanuelgoodnews stated:

"Stunning 🤩."

nanayaa_woodward stated:

"Love this look 😍😍😍😍😍."

legallymel stated:

"Too Gawjus 😍👏❤️."

andytetteh_ stated:

"Why so fine Mama 😍."

ricchiericch stated:

"My queen 😍😍😍"

Fella Makafui looks ravishing in black dress

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui looked astonishing as she stepped out in a black thigh-high dress and matching black bag.

She looked like a goddess in coloured curly hairstyle and heavy makeup, and she smiled beautifully at the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

