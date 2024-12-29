Efya: Musician Wins Over The Internet With Her Stylish Long Dress And Blonde Braids Hairstyle
- Award-winning Ghanaian musician Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly called Efya, looks good in everything she wears
- The superstar wore a simple leather dress and long braids hairstyle to Medikal's Beyond Kontrol Concert in Accra
- Some social media users have commented on Efya's outfit and makeup look at the sold-out event
Award-winning Ghanaian musician Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly called Efya, has impressed fashion lovers with her sartorial choices this festive season.
The 37-year-old, who performed at almost all the top concerts from Bhimfest to Rapperholic, did not disappoint with her looks and electrifying performances.
Efya was photoshoot looking decent and classy in a long dress at Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal's Beyond Kontrol Concert at the Ghud Park, Accra Mall.
She wore a long belted sleeveless flared dress and leather bandeau for her performance, which is still trending on social media.
Tracy Sarkcess rocks a daring outfit to Rapperholic 2024: "Aside classiness I will choose Tracy over Louisa"
Efya looks classy in a long dress
Some social media have commented on Efya's outfit at Medikal's concert
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
jeneral_pilato1 stated:
"The Woman 👩 King 👑."
Theirsondiary stated:
"A woman of Valor and substance 🔥🔥🔥 Big Dragon 🐉."
kayyy_dinar_13 stated:
"My sugar mummy 👀❤. Nokturnal 😍."
ogidihub_ stated:
"Love this look 🔥❤️."
leeendagh stated:
"Beautiful ❤️."
ben__zola stated:
"Very unique".
toriii_obyy stated:
"This look eats 😍😍🔥."
rickyboafo stated:
"The whole Ghana 🇬🇭."
maameama142 stated:
"The mummyyyy😍."
amina.odey stated:
"Efyaaaaaaaaa!!!! I love this look😍."
nanasikahemaaa stated:
"Queen 👸."
Watch the photos below:
Efya rocks African print to Rapperholic 2024
Ghanaian singer Efya stole the spotlight at the 2024 Rapperholic concert by Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie.
She wore a spaghetti strap short jumpsuit designed with rhinestones for her impeccable performance.
Efya looked radiant in flawless makeup and long blonde braids to enhance her look at the sold-out event.
Watch the video below:
Efya looks classy in a stylish kente gown
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Efya who made a bold fashion statement at the 2024 Rhythms On Da Runway with her kente gown.
Efya's custom-made gown, ponytail, and flawless skin-tone makeup made her appear like an African Barbie at the star-studded event.
Several social media users have commented on Efya's flawless makeup and immaculate kente gown.
Source: YEN.com.gh
