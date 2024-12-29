Award-winning Ghanaian musician Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly called Efya, looks good in everything she wears

The superstar wore a simple leather dress and long braids hairstyle to Medikal's Beyond Kontrol Concert in Accra

Some social media users have commented on Efya's outfit and makeup look at the sold-out event

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly called Efya, has impressed fashion lovers with her sartorial choices this festive season.

The 37-year-old, who performed at almost all the top concerts from Bhimfest to Rapperholic, did not disappoint with her looks and electrifying performances.

Ghanaian singer Efya looks effortlessly chic in a leather dress. Photo credit: @efya_nokturnal.

Source: Instagram

Efya was photoshoot looking decent and classy in a long dress at Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal's Beyond Kontrol Concert at the Ghud Park, Accra Mall.

She wore a long belted sleeveless flared dress and leather bandeau for her performance, which is still trending on social media.

Efya looks classy in a long dress

Some social media have commented on Efya's outfit at Medikal's concert

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

jeneral_pilato1 stated:

"The Woman 👩 King 👑."

Theirsondiary stated:

"A woman of Valor and substance 🔥🔥🔥 Big Dragon 🐉."

kayyy_dinar_13 stated:

"My sugar mummy 👀❤. Nokturnal 😍."

ogidihub_ stated:

"Love this look 🔥❤️."

leeendagh stated:

"Beautiful ❤️."

ben__zola stated:

"Very unique".

ben__zola stated:

"Not like the rest."

toriii_obyy stated:

"This look eats 😍😍🔥."

rickyboafo stated:

"The whole Ghana 🇬🇭."

maameama142 stated:

"The mummyyyy😍."

amina.odey stated:

"Efyaaaaaaaaa!!!! I love this look😍."

nanasikahemaaa stated:

"Queen 👸."

Watch the photos below:

Efya rocks African print to Rapperholic 2024

Ghanaian singer Efya stole the spotlight at the 2024 Rapperholic concert by Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie.

She wore a spaghetti strap short jumpsuit designed with rhinestones for her impeccable performance.

Efya looked radiant in flawless makeup and long blonde braids to enhance her look at the sold-out event.

Watch the video below:

Efya looks classy in a stylish kente gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Efya who made a bold fashion statement at the 2024 Rhythms On Da Runway with her kente gown.

Efya's custom-made gown, ponytail, and flawless skin-tone makeup made her appear like an African Barbie at the star-studded event.

Several social media users have commented on Efya's flawless makeup and immaculate kente gown.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh