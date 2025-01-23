Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown popularly called Akuampem Poloo lives in a classy rented apartment

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly called Akuapem Poloo, is living a modest lifestyle after a video of her rented apartment surfaced online.

The talented actress, who won the Discovery Of The Year award at the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards, lives in a compound house with her handsome son.

Akuapem Poloo lives in a plush apartment in a compound house. Photo credit: @akuapem_poloo.

In a viral video, Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako, popularly called ZionFelix, visited the style influencer over the weekend to collect an award she received on his behalf.

The blogger shared a video of Akuapem Poloo's living room, which had black expensive couches and a dining table set. She has beautiful framed photos of herself on the wall and a wooden long shelf to display her plaques she has won over the years.

The famous actress decorated her room with a small chandelier and light bulbs that changes colours to suit the occasion.

Akuapem Poloo looked classy in a simple maxi and showed off her bare face without makeup as she presented the award to ZionFelix.

Ghanaians congratulate ZionFelix for winning an award

Some social media users have commented the trending video as ZionFelix post the interior of Akuapem Poloo's compound house on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

amish.wardrobe stated:

"You should have left it for her to use fan her charcoal 😂."

amish.wardrobe stated:

"Congratulations polo safe delivery 👏."

everybodys_padmore stated:

"But why polooo just dey laugh 🤣🤣 if dey funny her sef."

elivine2 stated:

"Congratulations sir 🎉🎉🎉."

_bramalon stated:

"Like seriously I'm now seeing the thing clearly ooo oh Charlie hmm😂 it's nice thou .but this Big Ghana they didn't get any nice plaque ..herhhh😂😂😂."

jemima9397 stated:

"Arh who organized the event 😂😂like seriously is it fan or my eyes are deceiving me😂😂😂."

rudambek_shoes_bags_more stated:

"It’s beautiful, the concept of the award plaque is unique 👏. #madeinghana ❤️."

mr_zulbab stated:

"Why is poloo laughing so much!😂😂😂."

officialruthbliss stated:

"I ain’t here for zionfelix, l’m here for Akuapem Polo😍."

Akuapem Poloo rocks sneakers to an event

Ghanaian style influencer Akuapem Poloo looked gorgeous in a white long-sleeve shirt and stylish maxi dress to the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards.

The outspoken and multi-talented actress wore coloured center-parted hairstyle and perfect makeup with long eyelashes and shiny lipstick.

Check out the photos below:

Ghana Movie Awards introduces woven fan plaques

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards organizers who presented woven fans to winners at the star-studded event.

Felix Adomako, a Ghanaian blogger who goes by Zionfelix, posted a video of his plaque on Instagram.

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the video on his official pages.

