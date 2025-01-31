Ghanaian lawyer and socialite, Sandra Ankobiah announced that she had been taking tennis lessons lately

She shared pictures and videos of her at training and the beautiful pink mini-dress she wore to one of her training sessions

Many people admired her beauty, while others talked about how talented she was in the comment section

Ghanaian lawyer and socialite, Sandra Ankobiah, turned many heads online when she flaunted her fine legs in a tennis attire while showcasing her skills in a video.

Sandra Ankobiah rocks a tennis outfit

Sandra took to her Instagram page to share a carousel post of pictures and videos from her time on the tennis court.

The renowned lawyer looked beautiful in her all-pink tennis outfit, a one-piece mini-flowing dress that showed off her fine legs.

Sandra styled her look by wearing an open-head cap that matched the shade of pink of her outfit. She rocked a pixie haircut and completed her look by wearing a pair of white sneakers.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Sandra noted that she had been taking tennis lessons lately, as she shared a video of her coach guiding her on the tennis court.

"Lately…," Sandra wrote.

Reactions to Sandra Ankobiah's tennis court post

Actresses Yvonne Okoro, Gloria Sarfo and rapper Captain Planet of 4X4 fame praised her and gave her nicknames of famous female tennis players such as Japan's Naomi Osaka and America's Venus Williams.

Many others talked about how beautiful she looked in the pictures and videos. Others could not help but talk about her well-toned physique and fine legs.

One fan made a passionate request to Peace Hyde and her executive producers of the top charting reality TV show, Young Famous and African to consider Sandra as one of their cast. The fan detailed why they believed the Ghanaian lawyer would be a suitable cast member.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Sandra's Instagram post:

yvonneokoro said:

"Ok Venus come thru."

gloriaosarfo said:

"Beautiful Soul🔥💝🔥."

yaa_paddymo said:

"Your footwork is impressive & gworrlll 😳that tactical awareness is on point tooo🤝🎾."

captainplanet4x4 said:

"Next Naomi Osaka 🎾."

akosua826 said:

"Beautiful legs❤️."

prettyfrancaprettyfranca said:

"See fine legs 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

tinahjo said:

"This and Pilates are literally YOUR sports. They suit you so well ❤️🔥."

billiamdollarz said:

"Dear @netflixsa you are missing a cast member from Ghana, our very own queen charlotte @sandraankobiah #youngrichfamousafrican #perfect we hope to see her next year thank you 🙌."

Sandra Ankobiah drops photos from Harvard

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian lawyer and socialite Sandra Ankobiah announced that she enrolled at Harvard University's Kennedy Business School.

She announced the news of her enrolment on her Instagram page by sharing pictures of some of her moments on campus.

The news gathered warm reactions from her followers who were impressed by her desire to further her education.

