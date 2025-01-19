Ghanaian bride Penny Pok is trending in Nigeria after rocking a gown by Veekee James for her wedding reception

Penny Pok looked angelic in different kente gowns for her viral and luxurious traditional wedding ceremony

Some fashion lovers and social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Penny Pok's wedding photos on Instagram

Ghanaian digital content creator Penny Pok, who is based in the United States of America, has set a new wedding trend with her stylish gowns for her multi-day wedding ceremony.

The melanin beauty wore custom-made gowns made by famous Ghanaian and Nigerian fashion designers for her dream wedding in January 2025.

Ghanaian Bride Penny Pok slays in a red gown by Veekee James for her reception party. Photo credit: @focusnblur.

Source: Instagram

Penny Pok rocks a white kente gown

Ghanaian bride Penny Pok looked exquisite in a white corseted kente gown that snatched her waist for her traditional wedding ceremony.

The fashion designer used a colourful kente gown to add a tulle dress to her gown to add glamour to her look.

Watch the videos below:

Ghanaian bride Penny Pok rocks short hairstyle

Ghanaian bride Penny Pok looked gorgeous in short pixie cut hairstyle and a halter-neck that made her glow at the traditional event.

Watch the video below:

Penny Pok rocks a black kente gown

Ghanaian bride Penny Pok looked effortlessly chic in a third beaded kente gown for her traditional wedding.

She wore a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup with bold red lipstick while her husband opted for a simple two-piece ensemble.

Watch the photos below:

Penny Pok rocks stylish Veekee James gown

Ghanaian bride Penny Pok consulted with top Nigerian fashion designer Ruth Erikan James popularly known as Veekee James to designer a gorgeous red gown for her wedding reception.

Watch the video below:

Penny Pok slays in 4 stylish gowns

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Penny Pok's regal red lace gown for her wedding reception on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

victory.godwin__ stated:

"The bow tie with the lace rope at the back is cute."

Thejhulia stated:

"The DETAILS🔥."

aeesh_vogue_ng stated:

"I love love the dress."

anosike_emmanuel_c stated:

"Be like say colour of the day na Black. The gown n her body 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

richies_apparels stated:

"Hips don’t lie."

hairaffairsbypeace stated:

"Wearing Veekee james outfit comes with its own glow and confidence ✨✨ Akachukwu di ya💯."

ojulewastudio stated:

"It's the details of the dress for me...this is made by a Nigeria..in Nigeria..am so proud Right now ..what a time to be alive...Well done Veekee james..more creative, more of God's grace to you...2025 are you Ready?."

odili_nna stated:

"Oh myyyyyy, This Dress is PERFECTION & she bodied itttt🔥🔥🔥."

mirabelsoma stated:

"She bodied the dress to perfection, so beautiful 😍❤️."

chinedumezinne stated:

"This is very beautiful and the bribe killed it🔥."

classymsmide stated:

"This dress is fire 🔥."

manuelzcouture stated:

"OMG.... God created you separately Biko @veekeejames_official . How on earth did you do this bikonu.... I love you dear."

Ghanaian bride rocks a cutout kente gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Abi who looked magnificent in her gorgeous corseted kente gown for her traditional wedding.

The fair-skinned bride and diligent CEO opted for a sophisticated hairdo for her traditional and white wedding.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Abi's lavish wedding photos and videos on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh